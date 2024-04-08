"LeBron controls the media": Michael Jordan's former teammate makes serious claim about Lakers superstar

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the de facto options in the GOAT debate for basketball. Many would say that Jordan is the greatest of all time, while others believe that James already surpassed him. One of MJ's former teammates, Kwame Brown, recently made a serious claim about the LA Lakers superstar.

Brown played with MJ for two seasons during the six-time NBA champion's tenure with the Washington Wizards. He recently discussed James in his "Bust Life" YouTube channel and claimed that "The King" controls the media to make him look like the greatest of all time.

"LeBron is the GOAT because LeBron controls the media," Brown said. "No NBA player think LeBron is the GOAT. I don't give a damn how much you slice it, how much you dice it.

"He has great numbers, whatever he has the best, whatever. No NBA player believes that with the heart of hearts. The only ones who believe that is the ones that want a job." [3:25 - 3:55]

Brown also took some shots at ESPN for making "King James" their "cash cow," which is the alleged reason why they can't stop talking about him or the LA Lakers.

"It's just for clicks and views," Brown said. "They know LeBron's not the GOAT, it's for clicks and views. The same reason why ESPN talks about him all the time, same reason why any other station talks about him all the time.

"Same reason why they won like eight out of the last nine or nine out of the last 10 is because LeBron James is a cash cow and you're going to talk about him. You want to see him play. You want him in the playoffs" [4:08 - 4:33]

Brown was Michael Jordan's first pick when he was an executive for the Washington Wizards. His career didn't pan out, and he never fulfilled his potential, which made him the first overall selection in 2001. Nevertheless, he still had a 12-year NBA career.

LeBron James' son declares for NBA draft

Bronny James recently announced his intentions to join this year's NBA draft, while retaining his right to return to school. He also entered the transfer portal before USC announced Eric Musselman as their new coach.

Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest last year, which slowed down his freshman season with the Trojans. He struggled in his first season of collegiate basketball, averaging 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 25 games.

His father could opt out of his LA Lakers contract, which gives him the flexibility to sign with the team that drafts his Bronny. The LA Lakers could also pick Bronny, who is projected to go in the second round or become undrafted.

