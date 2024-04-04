"Take it from MJ" - Michael Jordan had players scratching heads during NBA wine partnership at 2020 Bubble championship

The name Michael Jordan is widely associated with the one and only six-time NBA champion who led the Chicago Bulls to two three-peats during his historic career. Widely considered to be one of, if not the single greatest, basketball players of all time, the name has become synonymous with one man. During the infamous NBA bubble, the name caused some confusion.

With the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NBA players traveled to Florida to take part in the NBA bubble. While this gave fans a chance to see their favorite players compete, the situation was less than ideal for many players.

At one point, JJ Redick complained about the lack of quality wine in the bubble. With other NBA players like Jimmy Butler and LeBron James both being wine connoisseurs, there was certainly plenty of interest around wine in the bubble.

In response to Reddick's gripe that there wasn't enough quality wine, Jackson Family Wine shipped in 50 cases of wine. In addition, there was also a virtual wine tasting scheduled and hosted by Jordan, only it wasn't the MJ fans and NBA players may be thinking of.

This Jordan was a 5'4 wine expert, whos skin color didn't even match that of the six-time NBA champ. In an interview with ESPN, wine-Jordan explained:

"It's always hilarious. Because I'm a short, white Michael Jordan -- and an Italian. It's crazy. I loved coming up and Michael was making my name famous, and he was my hero too. Nobody had done what he had done."

As he also explained, he heard several players ask, "Who's this Michael Jordan guy?"

Looking at THE Michael Jordan's passion for alcohol

While wine connoisseur MJ indicated that he told NBA players that they can't go wrong with Rosé, THE MJ is passionate about another form of alcohol: Tequila.

The Hall of Famer and six-time NBA champ is one of the owners, and founders, of Cincoro Tequila. Over the years Jordan was frequently seen with a drink in his hand and a cigar in his mouth. That passion for liquor led him to create Cincoro Tequila with a group of fellow NBA owners.

The brand was founded by Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck of the Boston Celtics, Jeanie Buss of the LA Lakers, Wes Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Jordan. As the story goes, the group got together for dinner one night, and bonded over their love of tequila.

Unlike other alcoholic beverages, they believed that drinking tequila provided a smoother drinking experience without the harsh after-effects of other beverages. As such, Cincoro Tequila was born.

The top-shelf alcohol company prides itself on a superior quality tequila with a refined taste that's described by their website as ultra smooth and rich. Although wine connoisseur Michael Jordan may be a fan of rosé wine, THE Michael Jordan is all about tequila.