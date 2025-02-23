LeBron James' 1-word endorses Kevin Durant’s Olympic GOAT status

After the Paris Olympics 2024, the claim that Kevin Durant was the greatest Olympic basketball player in history wouldn't need fact-checking by many. However, for those who still had doubts in their mind, LeBron James has the answer.

James, who is considered one of the basketball GOATs, if not the GOAT, echoed Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr's opinion on Durant in the Netflix series.

Kerr, who led Team USA as the head coach, declared Durant the greatest basketball player in the Olympics.

"Kevin is the greatest men's Olympic player of all time," Kerr said in Netflix's Court of Gold.

LeBron reshared the post on his Instagram story, endorsing the notion with his caption.

"Facts!!!!!!!!!!!," the Lakers star wrote.

[Credit: IG/@kingjames]

Kevin Durant has won four gold medals at the Olympics, the most by any basketball player in Olympic history. He participated in four consecutive editions in London in 2012, Rio de Janeiro in 2016, Tokyo in 2020 and Paris in 2024.

In his first Olympics in 2012, Durant became the highest-scoring player in an Olympic event with 156 points. He averaged 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists across eight games.

In his next Olympics, he continued his excellent performance with 19.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, leading his team to another gold and second for himself.

The Tokyo Olympics solidified his position as the greatest Olympian of all time. In six games, Durant elevated his scoring, averaging 20.7 points per game, and surpassed Carmelo Anthony to become the highest-scorer.

Right now, he is the highest scorer in Olympic history among men and women. During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Durant averaged 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game across six games.

Kevin Durant reveals his plan for 2028 LA Olympics

Kevin Durant is over 36 years of age now and he will be 39 years old when Team USA plays in the next Olympics.

However, the Phoenix Suns' superstar is still not ready to close that window of playing at that age, LeBron James did, so Durant's chances do not seem too wild. According to Washington Post's Ben Golliver, when Durant was asked if he would think about his fifth gold, Durant had this to say.

"As far as 2028, who knows, man," Durant said.

Kevin Durant has time to make his decision for the next Olympics. If he wants to, there is very little chance that he would be denied the honor of representing his country in front of the home crowd.

