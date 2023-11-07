LeBron James applauds DeVonta Smith, AJ Brown for recreating iconic Dwyane Wade pose

LeBron James and Dwayne Wade were one of the greatest duos in NBA history. Together, they forged a team that shifted the power to South Beach. Wade and LeBron gave NBA fans some memorable highlights during their stint with the Miami Heat.

NFL stars DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown tried to recreate one of the NBA duo's highlights. The Eagles were up 28-17 in the third quarter after Brown’s four-yard touchdown. Right then, Smith lobbed the ball to Brown, and the latter jumped in the air as if he were going to perform an alley-oop dunk just like in basketball.

Smith’s celebration recreated the iconic moment that LeBron and Wade had against the Milwaukee Bucks. The LA Lakers superstar took to Instagram to show his love for the NFL duo's memorable highlight. He re-posted the picture by the Philadelphia Eagles and tagged it with Wade.

LeBron James IG Status

It was one of the moments that defined Heatles’ dominance in the LeBron-Wade era. AP photographer Morry Gash clicked a still, largely known as “The Photo” and what the Los Angeles Lakers star calls, “Gash a GOAT.” The picture is a testament to one of the greatest teams that the NBA has ever seen.

LeBron James is furious over his teammates ignoring Russell Westbrook on court

The Lakers and LA Clippers game on Thursday was perhaps the best game of the season so far. The Lakers came into the game shorthanded, while the Clippers were in full force.

The Lakers were also reckless on defense, and LeBron was clearly not having it. James got frustrated with his teammates at one point for ignoring Russell Westbrook on defense.

Westbrook had a good game against the Lakers, but the careless attitude that the Lakers took toward Russ annoyed LeBron in the mid-game. The four-time MVP was not happy with his teammates for not closing down on the former Laker.

Audio revealed that LeBron James was unhappy with his teammates for how they were treating Westbrook. He called out his teammates for leaving Westbrook open.

"No, we're better than that. You just take the f*ck off, you've got to guard him," James was heard saying. However, only moments after the 38-year-old took matters into his own hands and blocked Russ saying, "Give me that sh*t!"

The Lakers won the game in overtime thanks to LeBron’s heroic 35 points. He shot an impressive 68.4 percent from the field and grabbed 12 rebounds. He also registered seven assists, two blocks and a steal in 42 minutes.