LeBron James bonds with daughter Zhuri James on 'date' outing while sidelined from Lakers game

LeBron James has been sidelined from the LA Lakers games since March 8, when he went out against the Boston Celtics with a groin injury. While he has been making a speedy recovery, the four-time NBA MVP is spending most of his time with his family.

The Lakers star made a social media post on Friday, March 21. The post on his Instagram story featured a video of the four-time NBA champion recording a previous selfie with his daughter who sat in the passenger's seat in the car while James was driving.

The Lakers star wore a denim shirt over a white T-shirt, while Zhuri went minimalist with a white T-shirt and sunglasses, matching her dad's style. LeBron James captioned the post with a series of brown heart emojis.

[Picture Credit: IG/@kingjames]

Zhuri is the only daughter that LeBron James and Savannah James have. She is the youngest of all her siblings; her elder brothers Bronny and Bryce James. Zhuri is 10 years old and was born on Oct. 22, 2014. She plays volleyball in her school and James' family is often seen cheering her from the courtside.

As for James' injury, the Lakers superstar is expected to make his return very soon. He has already been working on the court and according to the team's coach JJ Redick, he might return as soon as Saturday, March 22, when the Lakers face the Chicago Bulls

LeBron James reacts to daughter Zhuri impersonating him

Impersonating LeBron James has always been in trend inside and outside the NBA. While James' silencer celebration has worldwide popularity, copying his moves on the basketball court might have been best captured by his daughter Zhuri.

James posted a hilarious video of his daughter impersonating him on his social media. The video showed Zhuri entering the video from the side and shouting,

"I'm open, I'm open, I'm open."

Once she got the ball, she shot the ball after two dribbles. After she made the shot, Zhuri did her father's famous silencer celebration. Amidst all of this, two things stood out about the video. Zhuri wearing a yellow beard and a Laker team's towel that was bibber in size than herself.

The four-time NBA champion had a hilarious reaction to the video. He wrote in the caption that the bread had him cracking.

"Not my daughter Zhuri imitating me! The beard though got me weak.," James wrote.

Zhuri isn't the only child of LeBron James who has copied him in the past. Previously, the entire James gang, including LeBro's wife made a family video dancing together and copying the Lakers star.

