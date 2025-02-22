"Not my daughter imitating me" - LeBron James in splits as Zhuri James nails dad's silencer celebration with epic fake beard twist

There may not be another LeBron James, but he can't stop his family from constantly imitating him. Last time, his wife Savannah James and sons - Bryce and Bronny James - imitated him; this time, his little daughter almost perfectly nailed his impression.

James posted a video of his daughter hilariously imitating him. The footage showed Zhuri James entering the frame in a yellow beard and the Lakers' towel, asking for the pass.

"I’m open, I’m open, I’m open," Zhuri hilariously shouted.

However, the best part of the video was something else. Zhuri looked hilarious doing her father's signature silencer celebration in a yellow beard and a towel around her.

The act broke the four-time NBA champion, who reacted with a caption in the post.

"Not my daughter Zhuri imitating me! The beard though got me weak! he wrote."

He also posted dozens of laughing emojis in the post.

LeBron James reacts to his daughter Zhuri imitating him. [Credit: IG/@kingjames]

Family has always been the most crucial thing for LeBron James. Despite growing up without his father, James has been a family-oriented man. The Lakers star made history this season by becoming the first father to take a basketball court. It wouldn't be surprising if he played with his second son, Bryce.

LeBron James trains with daughter Zhuri James

The fitness gene runs in the LeBron James family. It was easy to find LeBron James working out with his sons and his wife. His sons, Bryce and Bronny, have been busy making their basketball careers, so King James took his daughter to become his training partner and Zhuri didn't disappoint.

LeBron James posted a video of him working out with his daughter in one of his Instagram story videos on Feb. 18. While the father-daughter duo were focused on doing their core exercises, the funniest part was Zhuri's workout outfit.

While James wore his workout gear, Zhuri wore her lounge outfit and fur slippers. At the end of the video, they were also candidly playing baseball with their workout essentials.

LeBron's sons, Bronny and Bryce, have chosen basketball to advance in their careers, and Zhuri chose volleyball as her sport. The LA Lakers star has previously posted videos of him cheering his daughter from the stands.

She has also been present at some of the best moments in his over two-decades-long career. Most recently, when James and Team USA played at the Olympics, Zhuri cheered her father from the stands. She also attended when he reached the 40,000 mark in career total points.

