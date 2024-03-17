Lebron James chills out in freezing self-care plunges before St. Paddy's Day celebrations

What has allowed LA Lakers forward LeBron James to maintain his superstar status is his dedication to remaining healthy. He employs a strict regimen for keeping his body in tip-top shape, and it seems this isn't limited to game days as seen in his latest Instagram story.

The four-time champion took the time to go for a "Cold Plunge" as seen in his story, but it wasn't to get ready for a game as the Lakers aren't scheduled to play. Instead, he did it before "festivities," which can be assumed as something he was doing before partaking in the St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

LeBron James' IG story

Taking a dip in cold water or taking an ice bath can help athletes in a practice that helps in recovery. Anyone who participates in workouts or strenuous activities can take an ice bath to reduce muscle soreness.

This practice has been a mainstay for athletes for years and has been a regular part of LeBron's routine. This isn't the first time that fans have seen him do it as he has posted himself taking ice baths before.

After his ice bath, he posted a follow-up story showing he and his wife, Savannah, presumably on the way to the festivities he referred to.

LeBron's IG story

LeBron James etches another record with 40-point performance against Warriors

Just by looking at LeBron James' performance on offense this season, fans can assume that all his work to remain healthy and competitive is doing its job.

At 39 years old, LeBron is the NBA's oldest player, but he performs as well as players who are half his age. He has also continued to etch his name in the record books as he made history as the first played to reach 40,000 points last month.

He added another accolade to his collection in the Lakers' 128-121 loss on Saturday to the visiting Golden State Warriors. LeBron had 40 points and nine assists, and with his latest 40-point performance, he became the third oldest player to score 40 points in a game, joining Michael Jordan and Karl Malone. Jordan and Malone both accomplished the feat in 2003.

In fact, MJ, who was playing with the Washington Wizards, did it three times that year. Among these three players, it is Jordan who dropped the most, scoring 45 points against the New Orleans Hornets on Feb. 1, 2003. Additionally, Jordan is the only player to score 40 in a game at the age of 40. He accomplished this just four days after his 40th birthday.