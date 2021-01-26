LeBron James drains three from Cavs logo; Kyrie Irving with change-of-pace fastbreak layup | NBA Highlights

Basketball was at its finest as 18 NBA teams took to the court on Monday night. LeBron James powered his LA Lakers to a 115-108 victory with a 46-point eruption against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He made plenty of highlight-worthy plays, some of which have made our list.

Other NBA stars also demonstrated that they're the finest basketball players in the world. Among them are Kyrie Irving who never fails to impress with his handles, Jamal Murray with a one-handed 3-point shot, and a couple of Indiana Pacers players who acted like twins!

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets runs the offense in the second half against the Miami Heat at Barclays Center on January 23, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Check out the best NBA highlights from around the Association on Monday!

NBA Highlights: LeBron James fired up vs Cavs

In his first NBA game in two years at Cleveland, LeBron James had to do the chalk toss for old times’ sake.

First game in Cleveland in over two years ... you know he had to break out the chalk toss 💨 pic.twitter.com/O0bnZxI8nO — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 26, 2021

The former Cleveland Cavaliers star was scorching hot in the first quarter with a 17-point explosion.

LeBron drops 17 of the @Lakers 34 1st quarter points, including 4 triples! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kaoFXIPaGR — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2021

The four-time MVP had a number of other mind-boggling plays, including this logo 3-point shot during a crucial time in the ballgame.

Logo LeBron 🔭 pic.twitter.com/JMqcVX5yqx — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 26, 2021

Here's James again with a super tough fallaway jumper with Jarrett Allen in his face. He finished with a game-high 46 points and gave the LA Lakers a 115-108 win.

LEBRON JAMES vs CAVS 🔥



46 PTS

19/26 FG

7/11 3PT

8 REB

6 AST

2 BLK

2 STLpic.twitter.com/NVwgZyUW1v — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 26, 2021

NBA Highlights: LaMelo Ball with the slick pass; Pacers teammates exchange crazy dishes

Exciting rookie LaMelo Ball has been dropping some sweet dimes in his first campaign and he gifted us with this thread-the-needle pass to a cutting Gordon Hayward.

LaMelo Ball threads the needle, Gordon Hayward finishes strong!@hornets up early on NBA LP pic.twitter.com/95a5cf7E8M — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2021

Ball is part of a young and enthusiastic Charlotte Hornets team that’s being developing into a strong fighting unit.

In keeping with tasty dishes in the NBA this Monday, the Indiana Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon and T.J. McConnell mimicked one another with over-the-head passes that resulted in the former knocking down a wide-open three.

You gotta see it to believe it, folks!

Brogdon flips it over his head... and McConnell does the same! 👀@Raptors 34@Pacers 43 pic.twitter.com/hDzYemz7F6 — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2021

NBA Highlights: Jamal Murray with the circus shot that didn’t count; Kyrie Irving with a hop, skip and jump

The Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray was fouled while taking this ridiculous three that went in. Unfortunately, the referees deemed that the foul came before the shot attempt. Come on, refs!

It doesn’t matter if it didn’t count because we’re featuring it in our NBA highlight reel.

Should've counted... if you ask us pic.twitter.com/2ZaOX3Rj9Y — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 26, 2021

In the Brooklyn Nets-Miami Heat game, NBA All-Star guard Kyrie Irving went full court for a very entertaining layup to the basket plus the foul with several opponents draped all over him.

KAI to the cup 💪 pic.twitter.com/bJ1dOeEpjy — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 26, 2021

NBA Highlights: Aaron Gordon with a Magic Johnson-like pass; Jayson Tatum with a Jordanesque reverse

Aaron Gordon is not just a dunker and he showed it in this play, giving up the rock to a cutting Nikola Vucevic. The slow-mo video shows just how cool that pass was that NBA legend Magic Johnson would be proud of.

The Boston Celtics welcomed back Jayson Tatum, who missed several games due to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. He rewarded them with a 24-point outing and this acrobatic layup reminiscent of Michael Jordan for the deuce.

Welcome back, Jayson Tatum! 🙌



Quick 7 PTS for J.T. on NBA LP pic.twitter.com/IqppcirLvs — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2021

NBA Highlights: Anthony Edwards skies high for the slam; Stephen Curry with dribbling exhibition

Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards showed his hops versus the Golden State Warriors with a sick tomahawk jam. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft is making a habit of doing this to opponents.

Anthony Edwards takes flight vs the Warriors! pic.twitter.com/ec2YOVxunJ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 26, 2021

What's a Warriors game without former NBA MVP Stephen Curry showing off his handles? Here, Curry escapes Jarred Vanderbilt for a beautiful layup against the Timberwolves defense. He also made a crucial three using his dribbling prowess to get open.

Steph dazzles and finishes in style for the @warriors! #PhantomCam



GSW up 10 through 3 on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/PfNKtGKCb7 — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2021

That's just not fair. pic.twitter.com/iHEVzRNqZF — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 26, 2021

NBA Highlights: Rookie center James Wiseman with a huge block; Shai with a lucky shot

Also in the Minnesota Timberwolves-Golden State Warriors game, No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman swatted away a shot in the lane to keep his team in the lead.

James Wiseman comes across to swat it out of play! #NBARooks @Timberwolves 87@warriors 96



4th quarter underway on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/cwenfOCeSO — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2021

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit the night's other circus shot when he lost the ball on a drive down the lane but it somehow found its way to the basket! Best of all, SGA made sure to let the folks at the scorer's table know that the points should go to him!

HOW, SHAI!?!? 🤯



21 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST for SGA on NBA League Pass. #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/QzFbrngiSM — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2021

With that unlikely bucket from Gilgeous-Alexander, we end today's NBA highlights with a bang!

