LeBron James drains three from Cavs logo; Kyrie Irving with change-of-pace fastbreak layup | NBA Highlights

Basketball was at its finest as 18 NBA teams took to the court on Monday night. LeBron James powered his LA Lakers to a 115-108 victory with a 46-point eruption against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He made plenty of highlight-worthy plays, some of which have made our list.
Other NBA stars also demonstrated that they're the finest basketball players in the world. Among them are Kyrie Irving who never fails to impress with his handles, Jamal Murray with a one-handed 3-point shot, and a couple of Indiana Pacers players who acted like twins!Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets runs the offense in the second half against the Miami Heat at Barclays Center on January 23, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Check out the best NBA highlights from around the Association on Monday!
NBA Highlights: LeBron James fired up vs Cavs
In his first NBA game in two years at Cleveland, LeBron James had to do the chalk toss for old times’ sake.
The former Cleveland Cavaliers star was scorching hot in the first quarter with a 17-point explosion.
The four-time MVP had a number of other mind-boggling plays, including this logo 3-point shot during a crucial time in the ballgame.
Here's James again with a super tough fallaway jumper with Jarrett Allen in his face. He finished with a game-high 46 points and gave the LA Lakers a 115-108 win.
NBA Highlights: LaMelo Ball with the slick pass; Pacers teammates exchange crazy dishes
Exciting rookie LaMelo Ball has been dropping some sweet dimes in his first campaign and he gifted us with this thread-the-needle pass to a cutting Gordon Hayward.
Ball is part of a young and enthusiastic Charlotte Hornets team that’s being developing into a strong fighting unit.
In keeping with tasty dishes in the NBA this Monday, the Indiana Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon and T.J. McConnell mimicked one another with over-the-head passes that resulted in the former knocking down a wide-open three.
You gotta see it to believe it, folks!
NBA Highlights: Jamal Murray with the circus shot that didn’t count; Kyrie Irving with a hop, skip and jump
The Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray was fouled while taking this ridiculous three that went in. Unfortunately, the referees deemed that the foul came before the shot attempt. Come on, refs!
It doesn’t matter if it didn’t count because we’re featuring it in our NBA highlight reel.
In the Brooklyn Nets-Miami Heat game, NBA All-Star guard Kyrie Irving went full court for a very entertaining layup to the basket plus the foul with several opponents draped all over him.
NBA Highlights: Aaron Gordon with a Magic Johnson-like pass; Jayson Tatum with a Jordanesque reverse
Aaron Gordon is not just a dunker and he showed it in this play, giving up the rock to a cutting Nikola Vucevic. The slow-mo video shows just how cool that pass was that NBA legend Magic Johnson would be proud of.
The Boston Celtics welcomed back Jayson Tatum, who missed several games due to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. He rewarded them with a 24-point outing and this acrobatic layup reminiscent of Michael Jordan for the deuce.
NBA Highlights: Anthony Edwards skies high for the slam; Stephen Curry with dribbling exhibition
Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards showed his hops versus the Golden State Warriors with a sick tomahawk jam. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft is making a habit of doing this to opponents.
What's a Warriors game without former NBA MVP Stephen Curry showing off his handles? Here, Curry escapes Jarred Vanderbilt for a beautiful layup against the Timberwolves defense. He also made a crucial three using his dribbling prowess to get open.
NBA Highlights: Rookie center James Wiseman with a huge block; Shai with a lucky shot
Also in the Minnesota Timberwolves-Golden State Warriors game, No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman swatted away a shot in the lane to keep his team in the lead.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit the night's other circus shot when he lost the ball on a drive down the lane but it somehow found its way to the basket! Best of all, SGA made sure to let the folks at the scorer's table know that the points should go to him!
With that unlikely bucket from Gilgeous-Alexander, we end today's NBA highlights with a bang!
Also Read: LA Lakers 115-108 Cleveland Cavaliers: 5 hits and flops as LeBron James scores 46 points against former teamPublished 26 Jan 2021, 11:24 IST