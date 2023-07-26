"I am always available" - LeBron James' former teammate ready to advise Bronny James on heart problem comeback

Bronny James is recovering from a cardiac arrest he suffered on Monday while practicing at the University of Southern California.

A family spokesman said medical staff treated LeBron James’ son on site and he was transported to a hospital. He is in stable condition after leaving the intensive care unit.

It is unclear yet what led to Bronny James' cardiac episode, and once he gets released from the hospital, the focus will shift to if and when he will return to the floor.

If and when Bronny needs advice on how to come back from such a scary heart issue, a former LeBron James teammate, Ronny Turiaf, can help. He spoke to TMZ and said:

"If Bronny James ever wants to talk, I'm sure that I'll be more than happy to talk to him. If at any given time he wants to talk, I'm always available.

"I don't wish him to go under any kind of open heart surgery or whatever it may be, but all I know is that every day it gets better and I think that's really what it is. Every day it gets better. And pretty soon you'll be looking at it as I started looking at it now 18 years ago."

Turiaf underwent open heart surgery back in 2005 after examinations showed an enlarged aortic root. The procedure lasted hours and the former NBA player didn't know if he would ever be able to play again.

However, he fully recovered and spent 10 years in the NBA, winning the 2012 championship with the Miami Heat, playing alongside LeBron James.

Turiaf, the No. 37 pick in the 2005 NBA draft, spent three years with the LA Lakers after his surgery. In the 2011-12 season, he was traded twice before landing on the waiver list after being released by the Denver Nuggets.

He signed with the Heat for the remainder of the season, where he became a valuable piece in the team's championship run, coming off the bench. After winning the title in 2012, he went on to play for various teams including the Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

What is next for Bronny James?

Concerning Bronny James' condition, now that he is stable, basketball fans' attention turned to whether he will be able to play basketball.

Set for his NCAA debut with the University of Southern California, James is expected to be a one-and-done prospect before declaring for the NBA draft in 2024.

LeBron James has made it clear that he wants to join the team that will land his son and play the final year of his career alongside Bronny.

Bronny James is expected to undergo more medical tests to determine how he will proceed with his treatment and recovery. We will just have to wait and see.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)