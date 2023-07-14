NBA Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns has come up in trade talks for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves has been making headlines over the past several weeks for some over-the-top remarks and comments. But this time around, the latest NBA rumors suggest that Towns' name came up in trade talks before the draft last month.

In an appearance on Zach Lowe's The Lowe Post podcast, SNY's Ian Begley claimed that the Timberwolves were involved in trade talks regarding Towns. However, no deal was made and Begley explained that he was unsure if Minnesota was serious about their All-Star center being available.

"There were talks between the Timberwolves and other teams before the draft and Towns' name came up," Bagley said. "I don't know how aggressive the Timberwolves were with Towns, if at all." (h/t Real GM)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“There were talks between the Timberwolves and other teams before the draft and Towns' name came up. I don't know how aggressive the Timberwolves were with Towns, if at all.”



(h/t @realgm) Karl-Anthony Towns’ name came up in trade talks last month, per @IanBegley “There were talks between the Timberwolves and other teams before the draft and Towns' name came up. I don't know how aggressive the Timberwolves were with Towns, if at all.”(h/t @realgm) Karl-Anthony Towns’ name came up in trade talks last month, per @IanBegley “There were talks between the Timberwolves and other teams before the draft and Towns' name came up. I don't know how aggressive the Timberwolves were with Towns, if at all.”(h/t @realgm) https://t.co/qX4IWt4qph

The Minnesota Timberwolves might have to make the decision this summer or sometime next season. The Timberwolves went all-in last offseason by trading a lot of assets to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz.

The experiment failed as Minnesota barely made the playoffs. They were eliminated in the first round by eventual NBA champions Denver Nuggets in five games.

Karl-Anthony Towns also missed most of last season due to a hamstring injury but Antony Edwards had his breakout year. Edwards could now be the player the Timberwolves to build around, considering he completely took over when they needed him the most.

As for Towns, he'll be earning $36 million this season before his monstrous $224 million supermax extension kicks in for the 2024-24 season. Minnesota also signed backup center Naz Reid to a three-year, $42 million deal. That means the franchise is paying around $90 million to three centers next season.

Also Read: "It was a pretty easy choice" - Steve Kerr admits it was a no-brainer to include 'butt-kicking' Austin Reaves in Team USA

Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks?

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves shooting over Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks

In the same episode of The Lowe Post podcast, Ian Begley also revealed that the New York Knicks showed interest in Karl-Anthony Towns. However, the Knicks had second thoughts about the Minnesota Timberwolves star due to his supermax extension kicking in at the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.

"What I had heard was that the salary, some people felt that the salary was just too onerous, at least at this point," Begley said. "They've felt that the salary was going to really hurt them later in his deal. But listen, I think obviously this dynamic can change at the drop of a dime. I do think though that if they loved the idea of Towns right now, they could've had him. That's just my kind of read on the landscape in general."

Also Read: "She is the standard" - Fans gush over Savannah James' glowing tribute to LeBron James at 2023 ESPYS

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes