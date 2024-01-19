LeBron James Injury Update: Latest on 4x MVP’s status for crucial matchup against Brooklyn Nets (January 19)

LeBron James and the LA Lakers will be in search of their third straight win when they take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Crypto.com Arena on Friday. The 17-time NBA champions will look to overcome their recent struggles, so it's crucial for their playoff chances to beat the Nets.

LeBron, the all-time scoring leader, and the Lakers beat the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday (110-127), thanks to a great second-half performance, allowing them to take control and never look back.

LeBron flirted with the triple-double, with 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists against the Mavs.

LeBron James injury update

Once again, LeBron James, a 4-time MVP, is part of the LA Lakers' injury report. He's listed as questionable, as he's dealing with peronial tendinopathy in his left ankle. It's unclear if this injury will sideline him for the game, but it appears tht he will be a game-time decision.

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron James has been dealing with various injuries. He has sustained injuries to his calf, knee and ankle since the start of the regular season. He has been trying to recover from the ankle injury since mid-December and continues to play through it.

The good news for the LA Lakers is that these injuries have cost LeBron no time, as he has missed only four of the Lakers' 42 games. In 38 appearances this season, LeBron is avergaging 24.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists on 39.1 percent from beyond the arc.

LeBron James praises Anthony Davis for improving his passing skills

Anthony Davis has been a key part of the LA Lakers' offensive system, and his performance is crucial for the team's success. Against the Mavs, he had 28 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists on 12/17 shooting.

He flirted with his second triple-double in three games and got high praise from James for improving his passing skills, averaging 3.7 assists per game this season.

"He is learning from me how to pass out of the post. It is great that he has been working on it. Teams are going to stop doubling him soon as long as we make the shots he creates for us.

"We have to make sure we are in the right position at the right time when he gets doubled," James said on Wednesday, via NBA.com.

Davis will have the chance to post another triple-double when the Lakers host the Nets on Friday.

Brooklyn is looking for ways to turn things around after winning just once over the last 10 games. The Nets have lost four in a row and are out of the play-in spots with 16 wins and 24 losses.

