New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | January 15, 2024

There are 11 games on the NBA schedule for Monday night and one of them is New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks. It's the second straight game between the two teams and their final matchup of the season.

Let's look at the New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 15.

The Mavericks won the first meeting of the season 136-124 in New Orleans on Nov. 12, 2023. Two days later, the Pelicans got their revenge with a 131-110 victory. Fast forward to Saturday, New Orleans dominated a Luka Doncic-less Mavs to get the 118-108 win.

Monday's game is the 82nd time the two franchises have faced each other since their very first meeting on Dec. 26, 2002. The Mavericks are way ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup 53-28, but the two teams have split the last 10 games with five wins each, dating back to Dec. 1, 2021.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks game is scheduled for Sunday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. It begins at 2:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports New Orleans and Bally Sports SouthWest-Dallas.

Moneyline: Pelicans (+135) vs Mavericks (-160)

Spread: Pelicans +3.5 (-110) vs Mavericks -3.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Pelicans -111 (o233.5) vs Mavericks -111 (u233.5)

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks preview

The New Orleans Pelicans are playing great basketball over the past month, with seven wins in their last 10 games. The Pelicans have climbed all the way to fifth in the Western Conference standings despite a recent injury to star forward Zion Williamson.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks remain pretty inconsistent with five wins in their last 10 contests. Injuries have been a problem for the Mavericks this season, but they still managed to stay in seventh place entering Monday's game. Luka Doncic has not played the past two games due to an ankle injury.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans have six players on their injury report, but Matt Ryan is the only one expected to be out. Head coach Willie Green will likely use a starting five of CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and Jonas Valanciunas.

On the other hand, the Dallas Mavericks have listed starters Luka Doncic as doubtful and Dereck Lively II as questionable. Head coach Jason Kidd could have a starting lineup of Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, Grant Williams, and Dwight Powell if both Doncic and Lively don't get cleared before tip-off.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks betting tips

Kyrie Irving has an over/under of 33.5 points despite averaging just 25.1 points per game this season. Irving will be the first option on offense with Luka Doncic doubtful to play. It's safe to bet for him to go over since he has scored at least 33 points in his last four games.

Zion Williamson is averaging 22.0 points per game this season, which is below his over/under of 23.5 points for Monday's contest. Williamson is slightly favored to go over, but he has not scored more than 20 points in three of his last five games. He's also coming off an injury, so there's a chance he'll be playing limited minutes.

Brandon Ingram is favored to score more than 18.5 points against the Dallas Mavericks. Bettors should pick him to go over since he's averaging 21.7 points per game this season. He's a natural scorer although he has not scored more than 15 points in his last four contests.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

Despite losing on Saturday, the Dallas Mavericks are the slight favorites to beat the New Orleans Pelicans in their final game of the season series. The Mavericks have a better chance of getting the split if Luka Doncic is cleared to play. Oddsmakers are predicting that the Mavericks will win and cover the spread.

