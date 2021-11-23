LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart suspended for one and two games respectively for their recent altercation

LeBron James will miss yet another game for the LA Lakers. This absence will not be due to injury, but because LeBron has been suspended for one game without pay for his role in injuring the Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart on November 21.

Stewart received a two-game suspension without pay for escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing the Los Angeles Lakers forward.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter LeBron James will be suspended one game and Isaiah Stewart will be suspended two games for their roles in the altercation during Lakers-Pistons on Sunday night. LeBron James will be suspended one game and Isaiah Stewart will be suspended two games for their roles in the altercation during Lakers-Pistons on Sunday night. https://t.co/8VunirAZ3u

The incident between the two players occurred at the 9:18 mark of the third quarter of the game between the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday night. LeBron elbowed Stewart after a missed free throw attempt, which left the Pistons player bloodied in the face.

LeBron immediately appeared to be apologetic for his action, but a raging Stewart repeatedly tried to get back at the Lakers superstar. After the situation calmed down, Stewart was assessed two technical fouls, James was assessed a Flagrant Foul Penalty 2, and both players were ejected.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. https://t.co/im0o7fXeoI

LeBron will serve his one-game suspension when the Lakers visit the New York Knicks on Tuesday, while Stewart will serve his punishment by sitting out Detroit’s next two contests against Miami and Milwaukee. The suspensions for both players were announced Monday night by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola This is a different angle. Ruled a hostile act. This is a different angle. Ruled a hostile act. https://t.co/2ENclTLwQt

The general consensus in and around the league is that LeBron isn’t a dirty player

Following the game, the Lakers’ Anthony Davis was quick to come out to LeBron’s defense. Davis said LeBron did not have a reputation as a dirty player. Davis opined:

“Everyone in the league knows Bron’s not a dirty guy. As soon as he [LeBron] did it, he looked back at him, ‘Oh my bad. I didn’t try to do it.’ I don’t know what he [Stewart] was trying to do. I know nobody on our team, one to fifteen, was having it. We’re going to protect our brother.”

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "Everyone in the league knows Bron isn't dirty...it wasn't on purpose. We weren't going to allow him to charge our brother like that. We just wanted to get the win for [Bron] and our team." Anthony Davis with @LakersReporter on what he saw on the play between Bron & Stewart. "Everyone in the league knows Bron isn't dirty...it wasn't on purpose. We weren't going to allow him to charge our brother like that. We just wanted to get the win for [Bron] and our team." Anthony Davis with @LakersReporter on what he saw on the play between Bron & Stewart. https://t.co/PSSK9W2Ra7

Other analysts covering the league were also of a similar opinion about LeBron, although they were split over the punishment that should be handed out to the 36-year old. Chris Broussard said on First Things First:

“But LeBron, in 19 years, has never been viewed as a dirty player... The fact that they did give him [James] a flagrant two, automatic ejection, he missed this game, for the most part, I think that is enough for something that wasn’t done intentionally. As far as Isiah Stewart, though, I think he needs to get at least two games… LeBron shouldn't get any.”

"I can see why someone would say the elbow was intentional. But LeBron, in 19 years, has never been viewed as a dirty player. ... Stewart should get at least 2 games, LeBron shouldn't get any." — Should LeBron be suspended for his elbow to Isaiah Stewart's face?"I can see why someone would say the elbow was intentional. But LeBron, in 19 years, has never been viewed as a dirty player. ... Stewart should get at least 2 games, LeBron shouldn't get any." — @Chris_Broussard Should LeBron be suspended for his elbow to Isaiah Stewart's face?"I can see why someone would say the elbow was intentional. But LeBron, in 19 years, has never been viewed as a dirty player. ... Stewart should get at least 2 games, LeBron shouldn't get any." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/u9qPH90sa2

However, Stephen A. Smith, appearing on First Take, thought that LeBron should definitely be suspended. Smith explained himself, saying:

“He's got to be suspended. I totally agree with Anthony Davis from the standpoint that he doesn't have a reputation as a dirty player. That's not who LeBron James is. But that doesn't mean the play at that particular moment of time wasn't dirty... LeBron's 6'9, 250-260 lbs. It ain't like he's some punk. He was smart enough not to do anything, but it ain't like he's some punk. He knew he was wrong.”

"LeBron's 6'9, 250-260 lbs. It ain't like he's some punk. ... He knew he was wrong." @stephenasmith believes LeBron needs to be suspended for a game for his role in the altercation in Detroit."LeBron's 6'9, 250-260 lbs. It ain't like he's some punk. ... He knew he was wrong." .@stephenasmith believes LeBron needs to be suspended for a game for his role in the altercation in Detroit."LeBron's 6'9, 250-260 lbs. It ain't like he's some punk. ... He knew he was wrong." https://t.co/v7kdV4VZBI

The one-game suspension means LeBron James will miss his 11th game for the Lakers this season. The Lakers are 4-6 without their 17-time All-Star and 5-3 with LeBron playing in the lineup.

Edited by Prem Deshpande