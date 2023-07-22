LeBron James and Kevin Durant headline list of NBA players set to earn $400M by 2030

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are two of the best players in NBA history, with illustrious careers and a guaranteed Hall of Fame spot one day.

Meanwhile, they are two of the highest-paid players in the league, as the NBA has grown significantly from a financial standpoint over the years, thanks to television and sponsorship deals. This growth means players can earn much more money than in previous years and make millions throughout their careers.

Out of them, though, a select few will be able to touch $400 million or more in career earnings by 2030. And in that small list, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are in a class of their own.

On Friday, a list came out with the Top-10 players that will earn $400 million or more by 2030. Kevin Durant and LeBron James headlined the list, earning $531 million and $500 million respectively by 2030.

KD is followed by the likes of Steph Curry and Damian Lillard, who’ll earn $470 million and $450 million respectively. 2023 NBA Champion Nikola Jokic is sixth on the list with $427 million.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are still hungry for success

Both Kevin Durant and LeBron James spent quite a bit of their careers being at the top. Despite their age (34 and 38), they still stand among the best in the NBA. Hence it doesn't come as a surprise that it is these two over all others, who will touch the half-a-billion mark over the next few years.

Over the years, both players have accepted less lucrative deals in favor of playing in superteams. When he left Oklahoma City for Golden State, Durant didn't sign max contracts. He continued to accept below-market deals in order to keep the Warriors' core together and won back-to-back titles and Finals MVP awards (2017, 2018).

Durant finally signed a max offer in 2019, joining the Brooklyn Nets on a four-year, $164.3M pact in a sign-and-trade. His latest extension (one signed in Brooklyn before he joined the Phoenix Suns) is worth $194.2M over four seasons.

Now in his first full season with Phoenix, he wants to lead the franchise back to the NBA Finals after two straight Western Conference semi-finals eliminations. If he is successful, he will claim his third NBA championship.

2018 NBA Finals - Game Three

Meanwhile, LeBron James is the longest-tenured player of the 2000s. The four-time champion entered the NBA in 2003, so he's signed nine contracts across his 20 combined seasons on the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Cavs again and LA Lakers.

As Durant did with the Warriors, LeBron took less money with Miami to allow a stronger roster. That strategy paid on-court dividends with two NBA titles, as well (2012, 2013).

Over the last decade, James has prioritized short-term contracts that have maximized both his salary and flexibility

He is now set to earn $47.6 million in 2023-24 and be on the doorstep of a half-billion dollars in NBA earnings. Given that he has revealed his desire to retire in 2025 after playing a year with his son Bronny (eligible to join the league in 2024), LeBron James can surpass this number by the time he retires.

And he wants to do so by winning a championship with the Lakers, which will be his fifth overall and will solidify his spot as the GOAT over fellow NBA legend Michael Jordan.

