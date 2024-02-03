LeBron James leaves no caption endorsement for son Bronny recording a career-high

NBA superstar LeBron James is fully supportive of son Bronny’s collegiate career with the USC Trojans, constantly keeping tabs on the freshman's progress and highlighting his standout moments on social media whenever possible.

One instance recently came when Bronny James stuffed the stat sheet, including posting a career-high seven assists, in their game against the Oregon Ducks on Thursday.

The younger James played 22 minutes off the bench and tallied six points, seven assists, four rebounds and two steals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James moved to celebrate it by reposting an image of his son on Instagram while in action. He, however, seemingly saw no need to put a caption on it, letting the photo speak for itself.

Check out the screenshot of the post below:

LeBron James' IG post on son Bronny's latest achievement.

Unfortunately for Bronny and the Trojans, despite his all-around play, USC fell to Oregon, 78-69. It was their sixth straight defeat and sent the team to an 8-13 record, tied for the worst among Pac-12 teams.

For the season, Bronny James has been averaging 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 19.5 minutes in the 13 games he has played so far.

LeBron James has made it known that if possible, he wants to play with his eldest son in the NBA before he calls time on his career.

However, with his struggles at USC and the team not doing well, it remains to be seen if Bronny will push through with his intention to apply for the NBA draft this year.

LeBron James happy to see Bronny playing basketball again after health scare

LeBron James is just happy and proud to see his son Bronny do what he loves on the court following a health scare in the summer that nearly cut his basketball career before it even began.

The younger James suffered a cardiac arrest in July while training with the USC men’s basketball team. It was later revealed that it was caused by a congenital heart defect.

The illness was fortunately treatable, and after days in the hospital, he was released. Bronny has since recovered and started playing in his first season with the Trojans.

James was present during his son’s debut with USC back in December against Long Beach State and could not hide his joy.

He took to Instagram to share what he felt:

“Can’t even tell y’all how EMOTIONAL today was for me! I’m literally drained and all I can say is @bronny you’re simply INCREDIBLE!! Damn the wins and loses that will occur. You’ve already won the ultimate goal/championship and that’s LIFE!!! Proud of you kid and today you’ve given me more life! Thank you and I love you 🤎🙏🏾🤴🏾🥺”

In his USC debut, Bronny finished with four points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 16 minutes.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!