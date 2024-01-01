LeBron James pulls up to New Year’s Eve tip-off with $3,083 Louis Vuitton denim jacket

LeBron James and the LA Lakers were on the road for their final game in 2023, where they lost 129-109 to the New Orleans Pelicans on New Year's Eve. The all-time scoring leader stole the spotlight with his outfit while arriving at the arena.

James wore a Luis Vuitton denim jacket, which according to the company's website, is worth $3,083. The outfit of the Lakers superstar was among the top ones in New Year's Eve games.

The NBA megastar had 34 points, five rebounds and eight assists in the road loss to the Pelicans.

LeBron James says LA Lakers have to take advantage of upcoming home games to turn things around

LeBron James and the LA Lakers continue to struggle after winning the inaugural NBA Cup on Dec. 9. They have lost two in a row and three of their last 10 and are ninth in the West with 17 wins and as many losses.

The Lakers will play 10 of their next 15 games at home and are hopeful to get back on track. James wants to see his teammates play at an elite level to avoid any upsets at home.

"It is what our record is, and we have to figure it out and get better, for sure. It can help in the sense of giving ourselves an opportunity to not have to travel as much. But it can hurt in the sense of where you start feeling comfortable because you’re at home," James said, via Lakers Nation.

"So, we have to understand that just because we’re home, we can’t relax now. Definitely feel better to be in your own bed, but at the end of the day, we still got to go out and compete. Teams are going to come into our building looking to do the same thing they’re doing on the road."

LeBron James and the Lakers shift their attention to the first home game of 2024, where they host the Miami Heat on Wednesday. The Heat are fourth in the East with 19 wins and 13 losses.

James has appeared in 31 of the Lakers' 34 games and is averaging 25.4 ppg, 7.4 rpg and 7.4 apg on 40.9 percent from beyond the arc.