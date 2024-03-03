LeBron James rocks $5040 Vanson Raffia leather jacket en route to historic 40,000 points vs. Nuggets

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are hosting the Denver Nuggets in the Crypto.com arena. After two back-to-back wins and a great performance from James, the Lakers are in high spirits entering the game. Before the game, the four-time NBA champion was seen entering the Lakers’ arena.

James entered the Lakers’ facility in a $5040 worth Aimé Leon Dore Vanson Raffia embroidered leather jacket. The Lakers star had paired his jacket with black trousers and white sneakers. It seems like LeBron James is in great spirit before the game, which is good news for the Lakers.

James is a billionaire and donning expensive outfits is nothing new for the Lakers star. Last year in October, James had donned an outfit worth $28,000, which included items from Pharrell and a jacket worth $5000.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron is only nine points away from touching the 40,000 mark in career total points. Before the Lakers’ matchup against the Washington Wizards, he was only 40 points away from the mark. He scored 31 points in an overtime win against the Wizards.

It will be a historic game for the NBA as well as for LeBron James. His record coming against the Denver Nuggets makes even more sense, given their playoff rivalry. It will be interesting to see if James quickly goes for his feat and plays the game or if he lets it come naturally.

LeBron James ranks his 40,000 points among career milestones

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record, which was once considered unbreakable, LeBron James surpassed it last season. This season, the Lakers’ star is now going for another and an unprecedented record in the league. James is only 9 points away from reaching the 40,000 mark.

After the Lakers’ overtime win against the Wizards, the Lakers star opened up about potentially breaking the 40k mark in points. When asked about how he would view his 40k points record in his career achievements.

“I mean, I can’t sit here and say no because, of course,” James said. “No one has ever done it. And for me to be in this position at this point and time in my career, I think it’s pretty cool. Does it sit at the top of the things I’ve done in my career? No. But does it mean something? Of course. Absolutely. Why wouldn’t it?"

The game against the Denver Nuggets in the Crypto.com arena provides the perfect stage for the Lakers star to celebrate the milestone. Moreover, a win over the Nuggets would also give the Lakers another reason to celebrate the King’s achievement.

Even at age 39, LeBron James is playing at an unprecedented level. In the last two games, he has shown that he is still able to control the tempo of the game and will his team to win. This season, he is averaging 25.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.