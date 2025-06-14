LeBron James shows fatherly love to Bryce James with touching birthday post as his son turns 18

LeBron James is known for prioritizing his family. When his youngest son, Bryce James, turned 18 on Saturday, the LA Lakers star made a special post dedicated to his son on Instagram.

The first picture showed LeBron and his wife, Savannah James, posing for a picture with their son in the middle. In the photo, Bryce wore a "Strive For Greatness" team jersey from the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.

[Picture Credit: IG/@kingjames]

In the subsequent post, LeBron reposted a post by Savannah featuring young Bryce. He wore a Nike jacket, ready to go to school with his backpack.

[Picture Credit: IG/@kingjames]

Savannah also posted a funny post on her IG Story. She posted a video of Bryce dancing and captioned the post with animated "Happy Birthday" text.

[Credit: IG/@mrs_savannahrj]

LeBron James has been a dedicated father and perhaps a more dedicated athlete. He missed a lot when both Bronny and Bryce were growing up. However, as they have gotten older, the Lakers star has made sure to be there for them even more.

When Bryce James played the state title game, LeBron took special leave to attend the game. Last month, when Bryce graduated, LeBron was in attendance to watch him on his memorable day.

LeBron James' wife Savannah James makes emotional post for son Bryce on his 18th birthday

Bryce James got a special birthday message from his mother on his 18th birthday. Savannah James made a post on Instagram dedicated to her youngest son, featuring family and Bryce's professional highlights.

She posted a series of pictures and videos on the birthday tribute post. One of the pictures showed a young Bryce, showing off his ice-in-the-veins celebration, while in another, he was posing for a picture with his mother.

A hilarious video showed Bryce being beaten up by his younger sister Zhuri in a boxing match. While he smiled and took punches from his little sister, Zhuri kept punching like a pro.

One of the pictures also showed Bryce posing with his state championship.

"18 is CRRAAAAAAZZYY!!!🥹🥹Happiest Birthday Bryce Maximus!! 🥳🥳🥳🎉🎉🎉🎉🎈🎈," she captioned the post.

Last month, Bryce graduated from Sierra Canyon High School. LeBron James, Savannah, Bronny and Zhuri were also present to support him. The youngest son of the James family has committed to Arizona for his collegiate basketball career.

