LeBron James Stats Tonight: 4x MVP steers Lakers to 3rd consecutive win with double-double (March 24)

LeBron James and the LA Lakers secured a pivotal 150-145 home win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, boosting their playoff chances.

The Lakers got off to a slow start, falling behind by as many as 11 points late in the first quarter. However, they responded by outscoring Indiana 86-63 in the second and third quarters to take a comfortable 17-point lead heading into the fourth.

Indiana subsequently made a fourth-quarter run, coming within three points. However, LA held on behind a combined 29 fourth-quarter points from James and teammates Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Overall, the Lakers (56.2%) and Pacers (55.1%) each shot lights out in the high-scoring affair, as very little defense was played. As a result, they easily surpassed their over/under points total (240.0), combining for a whopping 295 points.

LeBron James Stats Tonight: Closer look at how 20-time All-Star powered Lakers past Pacers

Despite his slightly inefficient shooting night, LeBron James put up another well-rounded stat line on Sunday, recording his 22nd double-double of the season.

The four-time MVP compensated for his inefficiency by knocking down all eight of his free throw attempts. He also finished a game-best +12 in the plus-minus department, making his typical winning impact.

Meanwhile, Davis tallied a game-high-tying 36 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and two steals on 71.4% shooting. So, he and James once again formed a lethal one-two punch for LA.

Below is James’ full stat line:

MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TOV FG% 3PT% FT% +/- 38 26 5 10 1 1 3 42.1% (8-for-19) 2-for-4 (50.0%) 8-for-8 (100%) +12

Lakers win third consecutive game, inch closer to securing play-in spot

Sunday’s victory marked the Lakers’ (39-32) third consecutive amid a crucial stretch run of the season.

They remain ninth in the crowded Western Conference. However, they have a 2.5-game advantage over the 10th-placed Golden State Warriors (36-34) and a 3.5-game lead over the 11th-placed Houston Rockets (35-35). So, they should at least secure a top-10 finish and subsequent play-in spot.

As for their chances of obtaining a top-six seed and avoiding the play-in, the Lakers trail the sixth-seeded Phoenix Suns (42-29) by just 3.0 games. So, with 11 contests remaining, they still have an outside shot at catching up.

LA will look to extend its winning streak to four games when it visits the Milwaukee Bucks (46-25) on Tuesday.

