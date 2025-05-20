LeBron James' wife Savannah James is one proud mom as their daughter showcases incredible volleyball talent

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, proudly showcased her daughter Zhuri's volleyball talent on a recent social media post. On Monday, the wife of the LA Lakers star posted a long video of her daughter during a volleyball game in Los Angeles.

The video post on Savannah's Instagram Story showed Zhuri going through her regular practice and huddles before the game. The later part of the video also gave a glimpse of Zhuri serving during the game.

[Credit: IG/@mrs_savannahrj]

[Credit: IG/@mrs_savannahrj]

Zhuri plays for the City Volleyball Club in Los Angeles. Unlike her brothers, Bronny and Bryce, the daughter of the NBA superstar chose volleyball as her sport. Both LeBron James and his wife have been regulars in attending their daughter's games.

In the last few years, Savannah James has been on the quest to find her own identity. From a dedicated mother to now venturing into entrepreneurship, Savannah has been relentless.

Last year, she successfully started her own podcast "Everybody's Crazy" with her best friend, April McDaniel. Earlier this month, she attended the Met Gala, and just a week later, she launched her skincare line "Reframe."

LeBron James' wife Savannah James reveals the biggest lesson her daughter taught her about beauty

Savannah James' relationship with her daughter has sometimes mimicked a friendship between a millennial and a Gen-Z. From Zhuri aspiring to be like her mother, to the 38-year-old mother slowly finding her own identity in the world of social media, life for both has been one of finding out.

Earlier this month, Savannah James took a big step in her professional career when she launched her skincare line "Reframe." The mother of three sat down with Elle to talk about her skincare and the role of her children in starting her business line in the beauty industry.

When asked about what her daughter has taught her about beauty, Mrs. James had a wholesome and very profound answer.

"She taught me that experimenting can be fun," Savannah James said. "She'll ask me, "Mom, can I do my makeup?" And she’ll come back with hearts and lightning bolts stamped on her cheeks in different colors. I’m like, "How did you think of that?"

"She taught me that whatever your mind conceptualizes as beauty is beautiful."

Savannah also said that her daughter was the biggest inspiration when she started her quest to go on a journey of personal growth. She said that when Zhuri told her that she wanted to be like her, she aimed to set a good example for her daughter.

