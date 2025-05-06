LeBron James' wife Savannah James sips tequila as she let loose on the dance floor with April McDaniel at Met Gala after party

LeBron James' wife Savannah James held the fort for the James family at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday. The wife of the LA Lakers attended the event without her husband, but she had her friend April McDaniel to keep her company.

Two friends were seen hanging out and dancing at the Met Gala after-party. McDaniel posted a video of them dancing at the after-party. The wife of the Lakers star wore a black wetlook sheath dress. The podcast friends danced with Lobos 1707 Mexican tequila in their hands.

"Last stop," McDaniel wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@aprilsoffice]

[Credit: IG/@aprilsoffice]

LeBron James was set to make an appearance at the Met Gala 2025 alongside his wife. However, he was forced to miss the event due to a knee injury that he sustained in the elimination game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was seen limping after the Game 5 loss to the Timberwolves.

"Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done! 🙏🏾🫡🤎✨✨✨, " he wrote in the caption.

The Lakers had entered the Western Conference first-round series against the Timberwolves as favorites. However, they were eliminated in five games, facing first-round elimination for second consecutive season.

LeBron James dotes on wife Savannah James' stunning look at Met Gala

It was supposed to be LeBron James and Savannah James' first appearance at the Met Gala red carpet. With James dealing with his injury, he missed the chance to show up for the historical "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," themed event. He was also selected to co-chair the gala.

While he was home, James extended his support to his wife on social media. The Lakers star was posting pictures of his wife at the event every hour. He even reacted to a post from @teamjamesfamily.

A video from @teamjamesfamily showed Savannah James posing for pictures at the stairs of the Gala. LeBron James shared the post on his Instagram Story and reacted to the video with a series of heart in the eyes and brown heart emojis.

[Credit: IG/@kingjames]

However, as soon as Savannah was seen in front of the camera, she was a bit nervous at the event. According to Vague, the Lakers star's wife was scared of the stairs, but good thing that Savannah had help.

