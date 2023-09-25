Being the wife of LeBron James has its perks, as Savannah James also gets to be an influencer speaking about her life outside of basketball. In a recent interview with Allure Magazine, she spoke about one of her daily routines.

In the interview, Savannah James was talking about her beauty space being just her bathroom.

"#SavannahJames refers to her beauty space as "just a bathroom," but it's a literal masterpiece 👑🛁The palatial glass shower? The pink velvet bench? The sunburst chandelier? Immaculate. Her “happy place” is the bathtub, and we've got the scoop on her full, self-care routine at the link in bio," captioned Allure on Instagram.

But what captured the love of her followers was how she could get random and joke about how her baths looked like.

"My baths are scorching-hot. Sometimes, I'm like, 'Okay, I don't want my wig to melt off, so I gotta take easy.'," said Savannah James.

As the wife of the most popular basketball player in the world, Savannah James has established herself as a philanthropist, being the vice president of the LeBron James Family Foundation.

More than just LeBron James' wife

Known more as the spouse of LeBron James, Savannah has established herself with her own set of successes. Her net worth is around $50 million, and she made her mark through furniture brands, mentorship programs and interior designing.

Establishing "Home Court" as her furniture brand, Savannah stands by her creation with the motto 'for a different reason and purpose'.

"I designed every piece (of furniture) for a different reason and purpose so I love each one," said Savannah James.

She also started her own line of health drinks in Miami known as 'The Juice Spot' which only lasted for four years, from 2013 to 2016. The business was closed as she moved back to Cleveland.

Known as a private person, Savannah James would go out in public to do philanthropic work and empower girls and young women through her advocacy

“I’m still a very private person,” she said. “But these things reflect the passion that I have as far as giving back, the philanthropic part of me. So with those things, I don’t mind stepping out.”

Savvanah and LeBron James have been together since high school and have three children - Bronyn, Bryce and Zhuri.