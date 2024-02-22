LeBron James' wife Savannah gives shoutout to Tyler, the Creator, artist of hit song “EARFQUAKE”, for latest Louis Vuitton collaboration

NBA superstar LeBron James’ wife Savannah gave a shoutout to Tyler, the Creator. She appreciated the American rapper and record producer’s latest collaboration with Louis Vuitton.

Savannah shared on her Instagram story a photo of Tyler with some of the Louis Vuitton items that are part of his collection for the luxury brand.

Check out the post of below:

Savannah James' Instagram story post on Tyler, the Creator

Tyler, the Creator produced the hit song “EARFQUAKE.” His real name is Tyler Okonma, and he has fashion brands of his own, namely Golf Wang and Le Fleur. He was, however, invited to design a special capsule set for Louis Vuitton by fellow artist Pharrell Williams, who took over as creative director from the late Virgil Abloh in 2023.

He revealed his collection on his official Instagram account on Feb. 21.

In an interview with Prestige, Tyler spoke about what his Louis Vuitton collection is about and the experience he had working with the brand. He said:

“I wanted to mix my style and Louis Vuitton’s codes together in a way that felt slightly whimsical but could still be worn to the gas station on a Tuesday. What an experience being in that office, imagination running wild.”

LeBron James and his wife are good friends with Tyler, the Creator and have been spotted in different events together.

Tyler, the Creator graces Savannah James’ birthday celebration

As a testament of the friendship between Savannah James and Tyler, the Creator, the recording artist graced the 37th birthday celebration of LeBron James’ wife back in August.

The rapper even provided a hilarious moment during the celebration by repeating the last few words of the “Happy Birthday” song, which Savannah could not help but laugh at.

California-born Tyler is also a supporter of LeBron James and the LA Lakers. He was present when the Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors, 122-101, in Game Six of their Western Conference semifinal joust in May last year.

The win eliminated the Warriors and thrust the Lakers to the West finals against the eventual NBA champions Denver Nuggets.

Tyler, the Creator went on to make an appearance during the post-game press conference while James and Anthony Davis faced members of the press.

He said that his experience watching the LA Lakers play the Golden State Warriors stoked his interest in catching more NBA games.