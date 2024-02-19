"LeBron to Toronto confirmed" - Raptors reportedly scouting Bronny James as 2024 draft target has NBA fans wheezing

LA Lakers star LeBron James' son Bronny James is yet to declare for the NBA draft but the fact that he's eligible to make the switch to the pros is already one of the most anticipated storylines this upcoming offseason. Whichever team he lands in is also expected to be the next team his father signs with. LeBron has previously spoken about his desire to play in the NBA with his son before retiring.

Should he declare for the draft, his fate will be decided by which team wants to take a chance on him. None of the 30 teams in the NBA have explicitly expressed their interest in him but the Toronto Raptors are reportedly scouting him, as per Shams Charania.

The news that the Raptors are scouting Bronny James immediately caused an uproar among NBA fans, with most of the reactions being about LeBron James coming to play for Toronto. Others took it a step further and photoshopped him into a Raptors jersey.

"LeBron to Toronto confirmed," one fan said.

Meanwhile, others took the opportunity to make jokes about the 'LeBronto' saga which took form during LeBron's second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"Lebron going to the raptors after owning them for years would be a crazy arc," a fan pointed out.

Other fans claimed that if the Raptors do take Bronny James in the draft, it's simply to lure his father to come play for their team.

"They think they are gonna get LeBron," one person said.

Although not everyone made jokes about it. A few fans shared their serious opinion on Bronny's draft stock, his chances of making it into the league and LeBron's value as a player.

Bronny James is projected to go undrafted

Should he declare for the 2024 NBA Draft, the chances of Bronny James being selected are quite slim. His name is notably absent from the draft projections that are being released and for good reason.

He has only scored 5.7 points per game on 36.5% field goal shooting and has only averaged 2.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists for the University of South Carolina(USC) through 17 games this season.

However, this does not necessarily mean he won't make it into the NBA. Even if he goes undrafted, he immediately becomes an unrestricted free agent. If this is the case, he will have some room for negotiation with any of the 30 teams in the NBA.

Alternatively, he can choose to play in college longer and continue to work on his game. He has shown that he has decent defensive skillset and the potential to become a reliable two-way player. If he stays in college, he can raise his draft stock for future drafts.

Although, he might have a lesser chance of being able to play with LeBron James if he chooses to stay.