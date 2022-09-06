"LeBron would have been a whole nother number" - Former MIP winner wants NBA to retire Michael Jordan's iconic #23 while he is still alive

Most NBA fans widely regard Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan as the greatest player of all time. He’s already received significant recognition over the years for his career accomplishments, including having his jersey retired by multiple teams.

However, former MIP winner Gilbert Arenas thinks the league should take things further and retire Jordan’s iconic number 23 league-wide. During a recent interview with VladTV, Arenas said all 30 teams should retire Michael Jordan’s jersey number.

“Like with Jordan. You know certain teams retired it, but if you really want to, like, show what his impact was, you retire the number while he's still here, so he can see," Arenas said.

"Because that's what will happen, when Jordan passes. They're gonna retire #23. Retire that shit now while he's still alive. Retire 23 through the whole league, dude, why not get your own f*****g number. ... But like, we wouldn't have LeBron 23, though. ... LeBron would have been a whole nother number."

Arenas has been in the headlines lately due to his various bold opinions. He recently criticized Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo for not understanding basketball. This opinion led to Arenas facing some backlash.

However, regarding his opinion on Jordan, Arenas seems to have opted for a safer take. It’s hard to imagine many people would disagree with him, given Michael Jordan’s legendary career.

Michael Jordan set the standard for greatness in the modern NBA with his on-court accomplishments and off-court marketability. His Jordan brand logo became the most iconic and recognizable symbol in basketball.

Throughout his career, Jordan won six championships, six Finals MVPs, five regular season MVPs and a DPOTY award. He also made 14 All-Star teams as well as 10 All-NBA First Teams.

“Six-foot-four and under, Curry is the king, he’s the GOAT” – Gilbert Arenas on NBA superstar Stephen Curry

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Gilbert Arenas also made a similarly agreeable statement on VladTV recently. He proclaimed Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry the greatest player of all time among players six-foot-four or shorter.

Curry’s career accomplishments include being a four-time champion, a Finals MVP and a two-time regular season MVP. He has also received eight All-Star and All-NBA selections.

On top of all this, Curry is the league's all-time leader in threes made at 3,117. His elite shooting has completely revolutionized how the game of basketball is played.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott