"Legit MMA grappling" - Nuggets fans call out Alex Caruso as physical defense on Nikola Jokic eliminates Nuggets

Denver Nuggets fans were unhappy with Alex Caruso's defense on Nikola Jokic. In Game 7 on Sunday, the OKC Thunder put Caruso on Jokic, and the strategy worked in the Thunder's favor.

Ad

Jokic went 1 of 5 from the field with Caruso as his primary defender and finished with just 20 points on 5-of-9 shooting in the 125-93 Nuggets loss.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Nuggets fans were not happy with Caruso's physical defense on Jokic, and they let it be known on social media.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Dude is legit MMA grappling jokic on every posession its crazy lmfao," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"If CB was playing this type of defense on Shai, he'd be arrested for bigotry and hate crimes," a fan wrote, referencing Nuggets player Christian Braun and Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Some of the fans blamed the officials for not calling fouls on Thunder players.

"OKC don't play amazing defense! They just foul so many times and hope the ref doesn't call it because there's no way the ref will call every foul of theirs!" the fan wrote.

Ad

Another fan wrote that the Thunder were deliberately fouling Jokic because they knew that it wouldn't get called.

"Literally just clobbering Jokic, great gameplan when you know you'll get away with it," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, some fans slammed the Nuggets fans for complaining just because Nikola Jokic wasn't getting foul calls for his flops.

"Nuggets fans crying about calls like Jokic hasn’t been living at the charity stripe😂😂😂," the fan wrote.

Nikola Jokic gets real about Nuggets' chances of winning championship in future

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets have crashed out of the second round in the two years since winning the title in 2023. They were defeated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2024 and the Thunder this season.

Ad

After their blowout loss in Game 7, Nikola Jokic was asked if the Nuggets team, as currently constructed, could win a title in the future.

"I mean we didn't. So obviously we can't," he said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Nuggets already made a big change when they fired championship coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth just a week before the playoffs this year.

Given how the last two seasons have turned out, the Nuggets front office will need to find more help for Jokic in the offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More