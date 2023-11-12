“LET’S FKN GOOOOO”: LeBron James all hyped up as Browns seal stunning comeback win over Ravens 

LA Lakers' superstar LeBron James was thrilled to see the Cleveland Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens early on. James was so excited that he couldn't help but share his excitement on X (formerly Twitter). As a fan of the Browns, James constantly shares his elation for the Browns online.

The Browns overcame a close defeat against the Ravens thanks to the defense they played. The game concluded with a 33-31 score in favor of the Cleveland team as the NFL takes on Week 10 of their schedule. James showed his fans and followers how thrilled he was.

"AYYYYYEEEEEE!!!! LET'S FKN GOOOOOOOOOOOO #DawgPound," James posted on X.

After years of being a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, James switched teams and stated that he's now a fan of the Browns. He confirmed this on his show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, before the 2023-24 NBA season started.

For Week 11, the Browns will play the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their official schedule will take place on November 20, 2023.

LeBron James won't play against the Blazers tonight

The Lakers (4-5) have officially made their decision as they face the Portland Trail Blazers tonight. According to the team, James won't be playing tonight due to a calf contusion. This will be the first game he'll miss this season, after being able to suit up for every game so far.

His All-Star teammate, Anthony Davis, will be available tonight. A few games back, Davis had a hip injury, causing him to be doubtful for a few instances.

James has averaged 25.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists for the season. This is his lowest average in scoring since his rookie season, where he averaged 20.9 points.

LeBron compares himself to Michael Jordan

James wasn't impressed with fans who criticized his relationship with other superstars in the league. In his recent bout against Kevin Durant, pictures were posted of him sharing a moment with his Phoenix Suns rival. One fan called him out for being "friendly" on the court and LeBron had an interesting response.

At first, it was Durant responding to the fan about how close friends compete the hardest against each other. James backed it up with a picture of MJ and Charles Barkley sharing a smile on the court during their days in the league.

Despite Durant and James' friendly interactions on the court, they're still aware of what they should do and compete the hardest against each other.