“Let's go, Lionel Messed Up” – Charles Barkley flat out mocks Shaquille O'Neal scoring goal on soccer simulator

NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have both been having a ton of fun this offseason. The two hosts of "Inside the NBA" recently had a great day while trying out a soccer simulator together.

The bickering of Shaq and Chuck has long been a delight. The two former stars have made a name for themselves as two of the most hilarious sports analysts with how they interact. Even in the offseason, they don't take breaks in making fun of each other.

Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks posted a video of Barkley mocking O'Neal despite scoring a goal on a soccer simulator.

"Let's go, Lionel Messed Up!" Barkley yelled at O'Neal.

His friend might have made fun of him, but at least Shaq's soccer form looks way better than Chuck's golf swing. The two are obviously having a ton of fun and have long been comfortable with each other.

Fans are excited to see them back on TV as the 2023-24 season slowly approaches. Both Shaq and Chuck will be back with Ernie Johnson and Kenny "The Jet" Smith for another fun season with "Inside the NBA."

Shaquille O'Neal boasts his private plane and invites Bobbi Althoff

Recently, a clip of Shaquille O'Neal and podcaster Bobbi Althoff went viral as the NBA legend introduced himself as the "love doctor" on "The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff." Now, another clip has surfaced where O'Neal bragged about having two planes all to himself.

Althoff asked Shaq the number of planes the former LA Lakers center has. Proudly, the four-time champion said that he has two and even offered the content creator a ride to Los Angeles.

"Tomorrow, we're going to Houston," Shaq said.

"I have to go to LA," Althoff replied.

"Well, you can drop us off first," the former NBA star offered.

The conversation then changed when Althoff jokingly asked if she'd have to skydive out of Shaq's plane. The 15-time All-Star assured her that won't happen. Then, O'Neal had another offer for the YouTuber, which was a little extreme.

"Actually, you know what? If you want to go skydiving with me, I'll do that," O'Neal said.

"Will you? Can you? I don't think so. I think you're a little too tall," Althoff said.

"I know you get 10-20 million views, but if you want to get 100 million views, me and you should go diving," O'Neal said.

O'Neal even had a hilarious suggestion that the two of them should go skydiving at the same time. That would be too heavy for a normal parachute, given that the former NBA player weighs around 350 pounds.

