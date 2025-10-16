LiAngelo Ball gives props to Shedeur Sanders for handling the pressure of father's legacy: "Knows how to play"

LiAngelo Ball might not be walking in the same shoes as Shedeur Sanders, but his life so far has not been much different from that of the NFL rookie. While Ball, who came from a basketball household, braved to choose a career away from the game, Sanders is still burdened by the pressure of his NFL legend father, Deion Sanders.

Ad

On Thursday, Ball, who transitioned into a rapper after a brief basketball career, offered big praise for Shedeur and provided a suggestion to the young Cleveland Browns rookie.

"He has like matured for real...he feel like he is supposed to be that dude, he dropped to that 5th round and now he's playing and all that. See, I deal too with that NBA, not being able to play. So, I know how he probably feeling inside, like trying to get on that fear. But I will say, probably stick around."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I feel like he knows how to play. I actually got to see him play for real."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In January earlier this year, Shedeur had proposed that Ball brothers should collab with him and his brother Shilo for an album. He also said that he would drop an EP in the future.

LiAngelo Ball's first song, "Tweaker," reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart shortly after its release. From the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls rocking the song at high volume in their locker rooms to NFL teams playing the song during games, it was also an instant hit among athletes.

Ad

Earlier this year, he released his first album, "League of My Own." The second single from his debut album also featured GloRilla.

LiAngelo Ball gets honest about the difference between being an NBA player and a rapper

The NBA and the rapping world have had a close relationship over the years, and LiAngelo Ball is one of the people who has been part of both worlds. While he struggled to get a place on an NBA team, Ball became an instant hit as a rapper.

Ad

Ball now belongs to a household that has a successful rapper and two highly successful basketball players. During his appearance on the BigFuel podcast, LiAngelo was asked about what he got from rapping that he didn't get from the NBA.

"The swag, bro. Your rapper could do so much more shit than a NBA player," Ball said. "When I was over there, you can't be all out. You can't be loud like that. You can't be doing all that shit. Can't say what you want to say."

Ad

"You know, when you a rapper, you ain't got no team or no like over people, over your head type shit. If you set up like that, you could do you everything's on you on your own time." [Timestamp 5:52]

LiAngelo Ball's NBA career was limited to the G-League. He never appeared in a regular season with any NBA team. The rapper-turned basketball player had signed training camp contracts with the Charlotte Hornets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More