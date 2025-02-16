LiAngelo Ball’s new girlfriend Rashida Nicole posts 'cozy' selfie after enjoying NBA All-Star Weekend

LiAngelo Ball’s new girlfriend, Rashida Nicole, accompanied the G-Leaguer-turned-rapper who performed at the All-Star Weekend. On Saturday, "Gelo" performed at the Chase Center in San Francisco, introduced by his brother, Lonzo Ball.

While Ball performed at the Chase Center, Nicole also sat in the audience to support him. After his performance, the Instagram model posted several posts on her IG story, giving a sneak peek of her time in the Bay Area.

In her first post on IG story, she posted a selfie with the All-Star 2025 VIP pass.

[Credit: IG/@iamrnicole]

A few hours later, she posted another selfie in her robe. Nicole had her headphones on as she was ready to sum up the night and sleep in her cozy bed.

"Cozy ☁️☁️☁️," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@iamrnicole]

Since releasing his debut song "Tweaker" last month, LiAngelo Ball has become one of the hottest names in the music industry. Soon after, the former G-League player signed a $13 million contract with Def Jam Recordings. He is also set to perform at the Rolling Cloud California in March.

LiAngelo Ball’s new girlfriend Rashida Nicole over moon after the receiving $4,082 Valentine's Day surprise

LiAngelo Ball’s new girlfriend, Rashida Nicole, was on cloud nine with the surprise Valentine's Day gift from the rapper-turned-basketball player. Soon after receiving the surprise, she posted a short video of the gifts that were waiting for her.

The video showed multiple bouquets, a heart-shaped chocolate box along with two Chanel bags waiting for her. The most expensive gift was the multicolor $4,082 Louis Vuitton bag [per louisvuitton.com], shown at the end of the video.

"Oh my God, I got an early Valentine’s Day. Oh my God. This is crazy, I’m so happy. Thank you, baby," she was heard saying in the video.

"Thank you daddy," she also captioned the video.

[Credit: IG/@iamrnicole]

LiAngelo Ball's relationship with Rashida Nicole came into the limelight after the former G-League player posted their picture on social media. The post came just a few days after his ex-girlfriend Nikki Mudarris had announced that he had left her for another woman.

In a since-deleted post, Mudarris revealed that Ball had allegedly impregnated Nicole while they were together. Mudarris and Ball have two children: their daughter was born in December last year and their son, LaVelo Anthony Ball, was born in July 2023.

