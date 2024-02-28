“Longer than Wemby’s arms”: Soccer superstar Kylian Mbappe hilariously mocks his mom, citing fellow French star Victor Wembanyama

French soccer superstar Kylian Mbappe recently surprised one of his biggest fans with a video call. Toward the end of the interaction, Mbappe was asked a humorous question, resulting in him quipping about San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama’s absurd wingspan.

During an interview, Mbappe was shown a video of a young girl named Ella expressing her admiration for him and requesting to meet him. So, he promptly surprised her and her father by calling them on the spot.

After Mbappe greeted them and exchanged pleasantries, Ella’s father asked the Paris Saint-Germain superstar a peculiar question.

“How long is too long for a voice message?” he asked.

Mbappe joked that voice messages should be 45 seconds or less, but that his mother doesn’t follow that rule.

“It should be no longer than 35 or 45 seconds. Mbappe said. “Only my mom sends me messages that last 1 minute 30!”

The fan’s father joked about his mother’s messages being comparable to Wembanyama’s 8-foot wingspan, to which he quipped that they are longer.

“Message as long as Victor Wemby’s arms?” the fan’s father asked.

“My mom’s voice notes are longer than Wemby’s arms!” Mbappe responded.

Victor Wembanyama is a longtime fan of Kylian Mbappe

Notably, Victor Wembanyama is a longtime supporter of Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain. Meanwhile, the premier French athletes have a budding friendship.

Multiple clips of their interactions have gone viral with the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama dwarfing the 5-foot-10 soccer superstar. That includes during the 2023 NBA draft lottery.

According to the 20-year-old, he and Mbappe “talk football from time to time.” Additionally, last year, the PSG star raved about Wembanyama’s potential.

“You don't have to be a top athlete to know that this guy is special,” Mbappe said. “What we can do is accompany him, support him, admire what he has already done and what he will do in the future.”

Furthermore, Wembanyama recently sent his well wishes to Mbappe ahead of the next chapter of his career. The PSG superstar is reportedly joining Real Madrid at the end of the 2023-24 season.

“It would be difficult to keep him in Paris longer,” Wembanyama said. “I wish him all the luck in the world and to win as many Champions League titles as he can.”

Given that Mbappe and Wembanyama are only 25 and 20, respectively, they will likely be at the top of their respective sports for years to come. Thus, fans can probably expect numerous more interactions between the French phenoms.

