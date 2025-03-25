Lonzo Ball reacts in 3 words to brother LiAngelo Ball securing #1 spot on Billboard following 'Tweaker' success

LiAngelo Ball has found recent success with his music, and his brother Lonzo Ball believes that he is only starting. While his brothers have become popular basketball stars, LiAngelo has turned heads in the music industry with his single "Tweaker," which became a favorite.

While it was initially released in January, the song continues to make waves. In fact, LiAngelo's song reached a new milestone by being the No. 1 song on Rhythmic Airplay. Lonzo celebrated and shouted out his brother's success through an Instagram story.

"Only the beginning," Lonzo said in his post.

Lonzo Ball's IG Story (Photo credits: zo/Instagram)

LiAngelo Ball showed his potential as a member of Chino Hills High School along with brothers Lamelo and Lonzo Ball. He later joined UCLA but a shoplifting incident in China in 2017 put a stop to his collegiate career.

The incident happened before UCLA's season opener, leading to LiAngelo's suspension. Instead of waiting for the suspension to end, LiAngelo opted to go pro in Lithuania.

In December 2020, he signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Detroit Pistons. However, he was waived just weeks later. A year later, he signed with the Charlotte Hornets but was waived just a day later.

The Hornets signed him again in 2022, but just like his first two NBA contracts, it was a short-lived one. He was signed on Sept. 26 and released on Oct. 15.

Lonzo Ball was once credited for a major role in LiAngelo Ball's "Tweaker"

"Tweaker" was an immediate hit even within the NBA circles when it was released. The track could be heard playing in locker rooms or in the background at nearly every NBA venue and event. Interestingly, a member of the NBA family was credited for the song.

Lonzo Ball was given credit as one of the songwriters for "Tweaker," but it turns out this was a mistake. Lonzo later clarified that he had nothing to do with writing the song, but he did help out in some way.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Lonzo said that he lent a hand in creating the cover art.

"Only credit I deserve is the cover art lol G really that!" Lonzo tweeted.

Lonzo Ball might not have helped write "Tweaker," but he's also released tracks of his own. "Melo Ball 1" was a song released in 2017 by Lonzo featuring Kenneth Paige, and the music video for it has over five million views and 53,000 likes on YouTube.

He also released "Zo2" that same year, and the music video for it nearly has three million views and 39,000 likes.

