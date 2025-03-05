LiAngelo Ball drops 2-word reaction to Lonzo Ball revealing GloRilla featuring in new rendition of 'Tweaker' 

LiAngelo Ball's music career has only seen elevation since he released "Tweaker," earlier this year. From performing during the All-Star Break to signing a $13 million deal with Def Jam, Ball has been hitting it across the park from every angle.

Ad

After a feature with the legendary Lil Wayne for the remix version of his debut song, the basketball-turned-rapper is already on his next big collaboration. This time, he is teaming up with the American rap sensation and Grammy-nominated artist, GloRilla.

LiAngelo Ball's elder brother Lonzo Ball posted a video of GloRilla and LiAngelo appearing in the new rendition of the 'Tweaker' video on his Instagram story. The youngest Ball brother reposted the post on his IG story and sent a shoutout to the fellow rapper.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"@glorillapimp yuh twin 💃🏻🦍 #memphis," LiAngelo Ball wrote.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

[Credit: IG/@gelo]

According to TMZ, LiAngelo's 'Tweaker' reached #29 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was one of the most trending songs since the time it was released, due to how NBA and NFL players hyped it up in their locker rooms. The song has reportedly made $640K since its release.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last month, LiAngelo Ball told TMZ that he was already working on several other songs and would soon be dropping some of them for the fans. LiAngelo is also set to perform at the Rolling Loud festival in LA later this month.

LiAngelo Ball hypes up brother Lonzo Ball's new acting gig

Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball recently made his acting debut and revealed his acting gig on his social media handle. The eldest Ball brother posted a clip from the movie 'Mickey 17' on his Instagram post, making the special announcement.

Ad

"Got a new gig!! 👀 See what the expendable life is like in @mickey17 only in theaters March 7th!" Ball wrote in the caption.

Ad

Ball got a special shoutout from his younger brother LiAngelo Ball.

"Dat boi classic😂😂🕺🏽tuff gang," LiAngelo wrote in the caption hyping up his brother.

The Bulls guard also got a special shoutout from his girlfriend Ally Rossel. She commended her boyfriend's acting skills in the comment.

"He’s an actorrr 🎬📽️😍" Rossel commented.

LiAngelo and Rossel comments on Lonzo Ball's post [Credit: IG/@zo]

Mickey 17 is a sci-fi comedy film featuring English actor Robert Pattinson in the lead role. The movie is directed by Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon-ho. Ball will appear in the movie in a cameo role.

By and large, watching the Ball brothers making their impact outside the basketball court as well has been remarkable, and long may it continue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback