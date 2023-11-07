"Lord have mercy, he's coming": Stephen A. Smith predicts All-Star year for Victor Wembanyama after hot start

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has been blown away by what he has seen from San Antonio Spurs rookie big man Victor Wembanyama so far. So much so, that Smith is already projecting the 19-year-old to make his first All-Star game this season.

During a recent episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” Smith recapped some of his biggest takeaways from the start of the 2023-24 NBA season. This included the strong play of Wembanyama over his first seven games.

Smith said that he was a little skeptical of the French phenom at first due to his slender stature. However, once he saw Wembanyama drop 38 points on the Kevin Durant-led Phoenix Suns on Thursday, Smith knew that he was the real thing:

“I’m looking at this kid, Wembanyama, he’s gonna be an All-Star,” Smith said.

“The brother’s got skills. I’m looking at him and I said before he played the game, ‘Damn, (he’s) too thin. … Alright, what’s he gonna do?’

“But then he turns around and this brother drops 38 on KD and Phoenix. He’s a rookie. He’s a rookie. 7-foot-4 with a handle and a J. Lord have mercy, he’s coming, and he’s got heart.”

(1:54 mark below)

Wembanyama's versatility has been as advertised so far. The 7-foot-4 big man has demonstrated the ability to space the floor and create offense off the dribble. On the defensive end, he has also been protecting the rim at an elite rate.

It remains to be seen if Wembanyama will be able to secure an All-Star berth in a crowded Western Conference. However, most would probably agree that his numbers have been All-Star-worthy so far.

Through seven games, Wembanyama is averaging 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals, 2.6 blocks and 1.7 3-pointers per game on 46.2% shooting.

Stephen A. Smith wants to see Victor Wembanyama matchup against Chet Holmgren

During his early-season recap, Stephen A. Smith also spoke about his excitement to see Victor Wembanyama take on OKC Thunder rookie big man Chet Holmgren. Smith said that he heard that the two rookie sensations may have a beef with each other, making it one of his most anticipated games:

“I hear him and Chet Holmgren don’t really like each other and never really have,” Smith said.

“If that is true, can’t wait until they meet up because Chet Holmgren is no scrub. He’s averaging 15 (points) a game in his rookie year because he was hurt all last year. So, there’s a lot to look forward to.”

(2:30 mark below)

Holmgren has thrived as the starting center and defensive anchor for a competitive Thunder team so far. He has also shown similar floor-spacing and rim-protecting abilities to Wembanyama.

Through seven games, Holmgren is averaging 17.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.0 spg, 2.4 bpg and 2.0 3pg on 55.7% shooting.

At the moment, the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year race is shaping up to be a two-man race between Wembanyama and Holmgren.

