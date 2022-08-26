"You need a legit 3-and-D wing" - NBA analyst says 1x All-Star can be a potential option for the LA Lakers next year

The LA Lakers were one of the most NBA's disappointing teams last season. They had big goals of acquiring Kyrie Irving this offseason, but those plans fell through with Kevin Durant's decision to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. Instead, Los Angeles pivoted and acquired Patrick Beverley on Thursday, while a Russell Westbrook trade could still be on the horizon.

NBA analyst Jason Timpf of the "Hoops Tonight" podcast recently listed three players he believes the team should target next offseason. One player in particular was a shocking inclusion: Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, who just helped a championship run.

After mentioning Irving and Harden, Timpf focused on Wiggins, saying:

"The last guy I wanted to mention here is Andrew Wiggins. He's an unrestricted free agent next summer. The Warriors will have his Bird rights and have the ability to sign him again, so there's a decent chance that (owner) Joe Lacob ends up letting Andrew Wiggins go."

He continued by adding why he believes Wiggins makes sense:

"You need a legit 3-and-D wing, and a legit 3-and-D four, or power forward, in order to put Anthony Davis at center. LeBron James could be that at the four, but they've never had someone to fill in that spot at the three. It wasn't Trevor Ariza. They let Kyle Kuzma go. Maybe Andrew Wiggins can be that guy for them."

Warriors owner Joe Lacob has shown a willingness to pay any luxury tax to keep pursuing championships. It is hard to envision the Warriors allowing Wiggins to walk after he was the second-best player on the roster in the NBA Finals. It is possible, however, that some of the Warriors' young talent develops and the organization feels it can replace Wiggins.

What's next for the LA Lakers after acquiring Patrick Beverley?

The LA Lakers bought in Patrick Beverley, who has three All-Defensive team selections on his resume, on Thursday. The move instantly upgraded their defense, which was desperately needed.

The move to acquire Beverley makes it more likely that the Lakers will move on from Russell Westbrook after a rough season in Los Angeles. It was clear that Westbrook wasn't a great fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. And the team has spent much of the offseason attempting to turn him into players who fit better.

A reported possible deal for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner makes a lot of sense for the Lakers. The organization, however, has been unwilling to include two first-round draft picks, and rightfully so. A starting lineup of Beverley, Hield, James, Davis and Turner would be a significant improvement in terms of defense and shooting.

