"Love you always": Carmelo Anthony's ex La La wishes Iman Shumpert's estranged wife Teyana Taylor on 33rd birthday

La La Anthony and Teyana Taylor set temperatures soaring when the latter gave the 'Power' star a lap dance during her concert in New York City in 2021. The two, who have remained friends, recently shared a sweet moment when Anthony wished the actress-singer on her 33rd birthday on Instagram. Taylor is currently making headlines following her split with former NBA star Iman Shumpert. Meanwhile, Anthony has been generating buzz with her immense support for her son Kiyan, who is fast becoming a noted player in junior basketball circles.

Anthony took to Instagram to share a story where she posted a picture of Taylor, and captioned it:

"May this year be filled with more happiness and love. Love you always."

La La Anthony wished Teyana Taylor on Instagram

This comes on the back of the wild celebration Taylor had where she pulled out bundles of cash during her birthday bash in Miami. The video saw her showcase wads of bills when the party was in full swing. Earlier, she had claimed in her divorce papers that Shumpert was jealous of her success and forced her to refuse career opportunities.

The bitter divorce furor hasn't stopped Taylor from letting her hair down on her birthday.

Iman Shumpert says he did not treat Teyana Taylor badly

In her divorce lawsuit, Teyana Taylor had used “cruel treatment” as the reason for the divorce between the star couple. Iman Shumpert countered that she could not furnish any evidence of the said cruelty during their marriage. The former NBA champion has requested the court to change the reason to “irretrievable broken bond.”

Taylor had cited “extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage” as the other major reason to file for divorce. She also accused him of cheating during their time as a married couple.

New court documents have now granted Shumpert temporary parenting time for their two daughters — seven-year-old Iman “Junie” Tayla and three-year-old Rue Rose.

Latest developments say Taylor will continue to have primary custody of the children and the family will celebrate Christmas with her. The temporary deal is set to be in place until the judge decides who's awarded custody in the days to come.

The drama might be the one making the buzz, but Teyana Taylor seems to have put all that in the backseat as he had a memorable birthday celebration.