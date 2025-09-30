  • home icon
  "Love her to death": Donovan Mitchell makes heartfelt romantic declaration on fiancée Coco Jones ahead of new season

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 30, 2025 17:41 GMT
Donovan Mitchell poured his heart in declaring love for fiancée Coco Jones [Picture Credit: Getty]

Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell secretly dated for two years before they got engaged earlier this year. Almost three months after their engagement on July 1, Mitchell finally opened up about his engagement.

On Monday, Mitchell appeared for the Cleveland Cavaliers' Media Day for the upcoming season. Reflecting on taking a big step in their relationship, the Cavaliers star made an honest and wholesome admission about his feelings for his finacée.

"Man, that's my dog. I love her to death," Mitchell said. "She’s amazing. She's an amazing human being. She brings me peace."

The NBA star also revealed that during the offseason, he had joined Jones on her "Why Not More?" tour and saw her working hard day and night.

"Getting to spend time with her on tour was something that was very unique cause you realize that she travels and works just as hard as we do," Mitchell added.
"She's a special human and you see it in her work, and to be able to call her my fiancée, my wife, is a blessing. So, I'm grateful."
For most of their relationship before their engagement in July, Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones kept their relationship very private. The "Here We Go" singer made the big announcement on July 1 through her IG post.

She posted a picture of the couple kissing while she showed off her engagement ring. The Cavs star popped the big question when they were away on a tropical vacation.

Donovan Mitchell gets honest about Cavaliers making Lonzo Ball trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers, led by Donovan Mitchel, had a historic 2024-25 season. However, their dreams of winning the title came to an end when the Indiana Pacers took them out in the Eastern Conference semifinals series.

The Cavs are ready to take a shot at the title once again, and this time with Lonzo Ball. They made a big move by bringing the guard in via trade with the Chicago Bulls.

Calling Ball a "cerebral" player, Donovan Mitchell told reporters that he hoped for the Cavs' defense to pick up with Ball in the lineup.

“Big time. He’s a guy that sees the floor naturally. He's a defender," Mitchell said on Media Day on Monday. "We came into the league together, same draft class, and he's always been a pest defensively because of his knowledge, his IQ. His cerebral part of the game, I think, will help us a lot."

Lonzo Ball is a great ball handler and an excellent playmaker who can defend at a very high level. However, given the history of injuries, his availability would be under heavy scrutiny.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

