"Love this/her" - Michael Jordan's ex-wife Juanita Vanoy applauds Angel Reese's blunt 'I'm a dawg' assertion

Michael Jordan's ex-wife Juanita Vanoy is a huge fan of Angel Reese. Vanoy recently applauded Reese's blunt assertion of her performance in the Chicago Sky's 88-87 win over Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever at the Wintrust Arena on Sunday night.

In her postgame interview, Reese perfectly described herself and how the Sky managed to outlast the Sky in one of the best WNBA games of the season. She also gave props to her teammates for keeping the energy high all game long.

"I'm a dawg. You can't teach that. I'm gonna go out and do whatever it takes to win every single night. My teammates rely on my energy. So being able to continue the energy even if we're down, even if we're up, that's what I do," Reese said.

Here's what Juanita Vanoy wrote about Reese's postgame comments:

"Love this/her."

Michael Jordan's ex-wife still lives in Chicago and has attended several Sky games this season. She even shared some photos she took of some Sky players such as Angel Reese on her Instagram account.

Juanita Vanoy living in Chicago, owns a luxury shop

Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy were married from 1988 to 2006 when their divorce was finalized. Vanoy was awarded $168 million as part of the settlement and used it to build her luxury clothing boutique called Juanita World.

In addition to being an entrepreneur, Vanoy also tried her hand at producing Broadway plays. She found having a business and raising kids were hard to do at the same time. Her three kids with Jordan were in college at the time, but she was still very close to them and wanted them out of the spotlight.

In an interview with Be Gorgeous in 2017, Jasmine Jordan shared the best advice she got from her mother:

"My mother is known for her 'Juanita's Words of Wisdom' in my family. She is constantly telling me to live a life that makes me happy and to never allow anyone to interfere with what makes me happy. She always reminds me to live life at God’s pace and to allow everything to fall into place," Jasmine said.

Michael Jordan's ex-wife absent from 'The Last Dance' documentary

One of the key people missing from "The Last Dance" documentary was Juanita Vanoy. While Michael Jordan was busy winning on the basketball court, Vanoy was keeping things quiet at home with their three children. She has always been supportive of MJ's career and even had an amicable divorce.

But why was Vanoy absent from the popular documentary released in 2020? Jasmine Jordan believes it was due to her living it out already and not wanting to re-live it again.

"At the end of the day, if you'd ask my mom, she lived it. There's no need to go down memory lane and bring up everything that has already happened when the proof is in the pudding. She was at the championship. She was at the retirement ceremony," Jasmine said in an interview with Essence in late 2020.