"Loves and guns are different": Ja Morant-Josh Giddey situation comparison sparks bold reaction from Michael Jordan's ex-teammate

Fans are aware of the situation that Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant had experienced before the season started. He was issued a 25-game suspension after brandishing a firearm during a live stream on Instagram for the second time. The NBA didn't hold back in finding out more about the incident.

In another case, OKC Thunder's Josh Giddey was accused of allegedly having a relationship with a minor. The local authorities performed an investigation, but it didn't last long.

Some fans pointed out that the league didn't dedicate much time to the investigation of Giddey's case. They compared how the cases were handled.

Former Michael Jordan teammate John Salley, during an interview with DJ Vlad, hilariously addressed why the league worked more on Morant's incident and didn't pay enough attention to Giddey's.

"'Cause love and guns are two different things," Salley answered. "Love for guns is two different things."

Both cases have impacted the league negatively. Most fans are now worried about what the NBA has turned into after many years of cleaning up its image.

Some fans aren't happy with the treatment of Ja Morant in comparison to Josh Giddey

Most fans were surprised that Giddey has been able to practice, travel and play while under investigation. However, in Ja Morant's situation, he was suspended by the league. Some fans are calling out the NBA for what they perceive as unfair treatment.

In November, fans shared their sentiments as they saw the report about Giddey's availability. Here are some of the online reactions.

Luckily for fans of Morant, the Grizzlies star returned after his suspension. However, he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in early January after just nine games.

NBA legend shares he likes Ja Morant's game

Many former players have given names of which players they like. For Gary Payton, he cited Morant as the player he enjoys watching these days.

"There's only one I like, really, really tough, and that's Ja," Payton said. "I like him a lot. I think he's got a lot of dawg like me. I think he doesn't back down to nobody, and he get it, he get the game.Twitter"

Although they play a different brand of basketball, Payton still knows how to appreciate the skills of other stars.

