"Loving this Joel Embiid and Sixers downfall" - NBA fans pile on 76ers after dropping to 2-12 as Paul George suffers another injury 

Joel Embiid's Philadelphia 76ers' early season woes continued during Wednesday's road matchup against the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies. The Sixers fell 117-111 and dropped to a league-worst 2-12 record, garnering harsh NBA fan criticism. Meanwhile, they suffered another injury setback, losing star wing Paul George to a knee ailment.

Wednesday's contest marked Philly's first with Embiid, George and star guard Tyrese Maxey in the lineup together. However, the trio's debut was short-lived, as George suffered a left knee hyperextension after an awkward landing early in the third quarter. He finished the contest with just two points on 1-for-6 (16.7%) shooting in 17 minutes.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The nine-time All-Star missed the season's first five games due to a bone bruise in the same knee. So, the Sixers' top offseason acquisition continues to have bad injury luck to start his first campaign with his new team.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In George's absence, Philly fell behind by as many as 19 points. Embiid tallied a game-high 35 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 47.6%. However, it wasn't enough to overcome Grizzlies star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and shooting guard Desmond Bane's combined 46 points.

Expand Tweet

The Sixers' loss to a Memphis squad playing without its top player, Ja Morant (hip), marked their fifth straight. Afterward, fans on X/Twitter mocked the supposed NBA championship contenders for sitting at the bottom of the league standings.

"'Trust the process. We got them right where we want them,'" @HeatvsHaters said.

"I'm loving this Embiid and Sixers downfall. Deserved AF," @Phil_Was_Here_ wrote.

"The Sixers' 2-12 start is like watching a blockbuster sequel that somehow missed the memo on what made the original great," @beeksvybe said.

Meanwhile, others questioned Joel Embiid's mindset and dedication to his squad.

"Embiid is a cancer at this point," @WildBillNC1978 wrote.

"But Embiid wants to sit out back-to-backs. That's more important than winning," @rj_trading1 said.

"Embiid is a locker room cancer and a washed free throw merchant. Trade his a**," @RodDontCare wrote.

Sixers' losing streak continues after Tyrese Maxey calls out Joel Embiid in team meeting

Philly's latest loss comes two days after its well-documented team meeting. Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the Sixers had a "much-needed heart-to-heart" following Monday's 106-89 road loss to the Miami Heat, their fourth straight defeat.

During the meeting, Tyrese Maxey reportedly "challenged" Joel Embiid, pointing out that he is "late for everything," which negatively impacts the team.

Expand Tweet

While Embiid seemingly responded to the call to action, it didn't help Philly snap its losing skid.

The Sixers' (2-12) next chance to get back on track comes on Friday when they host the Brooklyn Nets (6-9).

Also Read: NBA podcaster believes Klutch Sports leaked Joel Embiid-Tyrese Maxey confrontation in media due to one tell-tale phrase

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.