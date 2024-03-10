Luka Doncic claps back at Pistons fans in epic heckling shutdown: “I love it”

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had another impressive ball game against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday amid a hostile crowd in the Motor City.

‘The Don’ compiled 39 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the 142-124 victory over Detroit. For good measure, he also had three steals and two blocks in 36.38 minutes of play. Doncic also had to deal with the constant “Luka s**ks” chant fro Pistons fans.

Following the game, the five-time NBA All-Star clapped back at the heckling he received, saying, as per Mavericks basketball writer Grant Afseth on X (formerly Twitter):

"I don't know why would they do that. I love it. They know it's not true, and they keep going, so I don't know."

Luka Doncic had an explosive second quarter, scoring 21 points to help the Mavericks to a 69-65 advantage at halftime.

They would build on it in the pivotal third quarter, with the superstar continuing to lead the way to secure a 104-88 advantage heading into the final frame.

In the fourth quarter, the Mavericks stood toe-to-toe against the Pistons to keep them at bay on their way to the victory.

Doncic was ably supported in the win by Kyrie Irving, who had 21 points and five assists. Daniel Gafford and Tim Hardaway Jr., meanwhile, added 17 points apiece.

For the Pistons, Cade Cunningham led with 33 points, while Simone Fontecchio added 27 of his own. The win was the second straight for Doncic and the Mavericks, who improved to 36-28, eighth in the Western Conference.

They next play on Monday against the Chicago Bulls on the road.

Luka Doncic makes history in win over Pistons

Apart from helping the Dallas Mavericks secure a key victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, Luka Doncic made history by chalking up his sixth straight 30-point triple-double.

The 25-year-old do-it-all dynamo broke a tie with former league MVP Russell Westbrook, with five consecutive 30-point triple-doubles in league history, with 39 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against the Pistons.

His output also stretched his own record of five straight 35-point triple-doubles. Following another stellar showing from Doncic, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd highlighted once again the high level of play their resident superstar is capable of.

Kidd said, as per ESPN:

"That just shows what level he's playing on right now," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. "He knows he can score the ball, and he's also able to find his teammates and lastly, he's able to rebound the ball."

Acquired in a draft day deal with the Atlanta Hawks in 2018, Luka Doncic has accumulated 72 triple-doubles.