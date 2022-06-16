"Luka Doncic is about to get Christian Wood PAID", "That's what Christian Wood trade value was at???" - Fans send in hilarious reactions as offseason kicks in with Wood to Mavs trade

Trade news has already struck the NBA as the Dallas Mavericks acquired Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets. This was one of the first moves of the offseason, and NBA fans couldn't contain their excitement.

The upcoming season has already seen changes on the Dallas Mavericks roster. Having made a trade to pair Wood next to Luka Doncic, the Mavs already look like a rejuvenated side.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Breaking: The Houston Rockets are trading Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks for the 26th pick in the 2022 draft, Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and Sterling Brown, sources tell @wojespn Breaking: The Houston Rockets are trading Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks for the 26th pick in the 2022 draft, Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and Sterling Brown, sources tell @wojespn. https://t.co/HmzGcoluW1

The trade has massive consequences for both teams. Dallas have finally answered their big man problem by adding a stretch 5 of Wood's caliber. Houston has also cleared up room for the future as Alperen Sengun looks to get more minutes.

While the trade appears to be mutually beneficial, several fans believe Dallas won the trade. With a variety of reactions displaying the elation behind the move, here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

trey scardino @treyscardino getting Christian Wood Losing

and opening multiple Boban

spots getting Christian Wood Losingand opening multiple Boban spots https://t.co/NKlLDksvBc

Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54 When Luka see Christian Wood at the Mavs facility When Luka see Christian Wood at the Mavs facility https://t.co/i2UDKqc5IS

KENNY BEECHAM @KOT4Q Thats what Christian Wood trade value was at??? Thats what Christian Wood trade value was at???

biased christian wood fan @BiasedHouston Luka Doncic is about to get Christian Wood PAID



All-star season incoming Luka Doncic is about to get Christian Wood PAIDAll-star season incoming

Zach @627zach Dwight Powell was our starting center and mfs are on here crying about getting Christian Wood for a bag of chips Dwight Powell was our starting center and mfs are on here crying about getting Christian Wood for a bag of chips 😭😭😭😭

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo Luka and Christian Wood??? Luka and Christian Wood??? https://t.co/hh9CoPTuYY

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Mavs fans learning they're getting Christian Wood to play alongside Luka Doncic



Mavs fans learning they're getting Christian Wood to play alongside Luka Doncichttps://t.co/Ax8aBAYvhX

Trevor Lane @Trevor_Lane If that’s all it costs to acquire Christian Wood…. If that’s all it costs to acquire Christian Wood….

𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓸 🥀 @SupahMariio I’m glad Mavs got Christian Wood but I’m sad Boban is gone I’m glad Mavs got Christian Wood but I’m sad Boban is gone https://t.co/Qf9NZNeajD

Rick Kamla @RickKamlaSports Christian Wood is 20-10, 38% career on threes, and he’s a shotblocker too!! Why Houston why?? Christian Wood is 20-10, 38% career on threes, and he’s a shotblocker too!! Why Houston why??

Jo @MavsStan41 5 minutes into watching Christian Wood highlights and I can indeed confirm the Mavs are winning the title next season 5 minutes into watching Christian Wood highlights and I can indeed confirm the Mavs are winning the title next season

/r/spurs @redditspurs Rockets trading Christian Wood means they’re drafting Paolo Banchero @ 3 Rockets trading Christian Wood means they’re drafting Paolo Banchero @ 3 https://t.co/nz70GlO6ns

The overall reaction to the trade has been exceedingly positive. Considering that the Mavericks offloaded four non-rotation players and a first-round pick for Wood, Dallas acquired the former Rockets' big man at a bargain.

This also benefited Houston as they made the first move to kick off their rebuild. Already featuring talented young pieces on their roster, the Rockets will also make a huge move in this year's draft.

However, Dallas have had a similar combo with Kristaps Porzingis on the roster over the last few seasons. So how does acquiring Christian Wood benefit their playing style?

How does Christian Wood fit the Dallas Mavericks?

Christian Wood passes the ball ahead

Pairing Christian Wood alongside Luka Doncic seems like the ideal move for the Dallas Mavericks. However, it seems very similar to the setup they had with Kristaps Porzingis.

A stretch big who becomes the ideal pick-and-pop partner for Doncic seems like a familiar strategy. However, Wood has a few more arrows in his quiver.

Wood has been nothing short of spectacular in the last two seasons. With the ability to stretch the floor with his shooting, the big man has also shown tremendous upside as a lob-threat.

StatMuse @statmuse Christian Wood last 2 seasons:



19 PPG

10 RPG

51 FG%

38 3P% Christian Wood last 2 seasons:19 PPG10 RPG51 FG%38 3P% https://t.co/T8e1MUVSk0

His ability to rebound the ball will also be a massive upgrade on Porzingis, who has seldom battled on the boards. Wood's ability to score at three levels along with his athleticism makes him a huge asset for the Mavericks.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife These Christian Wood highlights These Christian Wood highlights 👀 https://t.co/Ddf6BHWdaD

The 2022-23 season will be a contract season for Wood. Playing under Jason Kidd, the Mavs will bring the best out of their new big man on both ends of the floor.

Although Wood hasn't been the most reliable defender, Dallas is guaranteed to see effort from him nevertheless.

Overall, the Mavericks find themselves in a good position already. With some key players also returning from injury, Dallas will be an immediate threat in the West.

