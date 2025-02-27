Luka Doncic's former $22,282,691 teammate drops 3-word heartfelt reaction as duo reunite

Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers faced the Dallas Mavericks for the first time since the infamous trade. While it was a very emotional game for the Slovenian star, he also got to see some of his former teammates and one of them he shared an emotional moment with was Dereck Lively II.

The injured Mavs center posted a picture of the former teammates sharing a hug after the game on his Instagram story. He also captioned the post with a wholesome message.

"Keep being U family," Lively wrote and tagged Doncic on the post.

[Picture Credit: IG/@derecklively]

The $22,282,691 Mavs center, according to Spotrac, is just in his second season with the Mavericks. Last season, he played a significant role alongside Doncic and Kyrie Irving, leading the team to the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Luka Doncic had a decent game on the offensive end, however, he was still very productive on the other ends. He scored 19 points with 15 rebounds and 12 assists. The Lakers won the game by 107-99 behind LeBron James' 27-point masterclass.

Mark Cuban gives a blunt response to booing against Luka Doncic

The possibility of Luka Doncic getting traded anywhere was unimaginable if Mark Cuban were still the majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks. However, now as a minority owner, Cuban was sitting courtside, rocking Luka 1s and watching Doncic play in Lakers uniform.

According to Ramona Shelburne, Cuban was hilariously booing Doncic every time he touched the ball. Finally, Doncic had enough of Cuban and said;

"Shut up, Mark," with a smile on his face.

After the game, when ESPN's Tim MacMahon asked Cuban how he felt about booing his former franchise player. I just had three honest words to say.

"I hated it," he said

Could Cuban really boo against Luka Doncic? Of course not. Could any Dallas Mavericks fan really boo against their former franchise player? No. During the broadcast, Cuban was on screen with a big smile on his face when Doncic hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give a 5-point lead to the Lakers.

As difficult as it was for any Mavericks member to watch Luka Doncic play in a Lakers uniform, it was a hard reality for both parties. Doncic admitted to struggling with his emotions and said he was glad that the game was over.

Perhaps the biggest test for the new Lakers superstar would come in April when he faces his former teammates in front of his former crowd.

