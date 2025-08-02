  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Luka Doncic
  • Luka Doncic turns philanthropic with $5,000,000 gesture after signing eye-watering $165 million extension

Luka Doncic turns philanthropic with $5,000,000 gesture after signing eye-watering $165 million extension

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 02, 2025 21:28 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five - Source: Getty
Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five - Source: Getty

Even when Luka Doncic was trying to keep the LA Lakers' postseason alive, it was still hard for fans to wrap their head around his stunning trade. There were still doubts about whether Doncic would sign with the Lakers or become a free agent in 2026.

Ad

However, the Slovenian star not only signed a three-year, $165 million contract extension on Saturday to stay with the Lakers, but also showed his philanthropic side. After signing the extension, Doncic, who wears No. 77, donated $5 million to help 77 aspiring kids across the world.

"Today I’m also committing $5 million to help 77 young athletes around the world chase their dreams, just like I did," Doncic wrote. "Basketball gave me everything, and I’m lucky to be able to give back and help the next generation."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Doncic has always been a big believer in giving back to the world. His foundation has been committed to helping young kids achieve their full potential.

The charity move from Luka Doncic sits just right with his image of being the face of one of the greatest franchises in sports history. Previous Lakers franchise players like Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James have all represented an image of a superstar beyond the basketball court.

Ad

Will Luka Doncic look the best version of himself in a Lakers jersey?

The 2025-26 season is set to be an interesting one for the Lakers. With Anthony Davis (for most of the season) and LeBron James, the Lakers were the third seed in the Western Conference last season. With Doncic coming fresh from a tough season, there is a wider belief that he will look his best version.

Ad

Several factors have made the belief more realistic as the upcoming season approaches.

Doncic was traded away by the Dallas Mavericks last season. The rumors coming out of the franchise perhaps belittled Doncic's potential and his ability to carry a team. Doncic has a chip on his shoulder as he prepares to take the court.

Doncic was heavily criticized by the Mavericks and the media for his lack of fitness. A few months later, he appeared on the Men's Health magazine looking chiseled.

Ad

Moreover, Doncic has never been more inspired and under more pressure to win a championship than after her signed the contract extension with the Purple & Gold. To be the face of the Lakers means to win championships, and Luka Doncic has no confusion about that.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications