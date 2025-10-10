"Luka dropping the best balkan curse word" - NBA fans in stitches as Luka Doncic blurts Slovenian swear while struggling with Hot Ones challenge

NBA fans were in stitches after Luka Doncic hilariously cursed in Slovenian during his appearance on the "Hot Ones" show. On his 4th hot wing, Doncic tried "the bomb" hot sauce on the wings. Hit with the spice, the LA Lakers star blurted out curse words in his native language.

Ad

Doncic tried to cover it up and hilariously said that he said "good morning" in his language.

[Timestamp 12:22]

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Reacting to the Lakers star cursing in his native language, a fan called it iconic.

"Cursing in your native language is the natural instinct🤣."

"Luka dropping the best balkan curse word at the best point in the show is truly iconic, balkan people will understand."

A fan highlighted two different sides of Luka Doncic on and off the basketball court.

"Calmest and chillest dude off the court but hand him a basketball and he’s a menace 😂great episode 💯👏🏽."

Ad

Comments on the post

A fan compared Doncic to Superman and Clark Kent.

Ad

"My man's the real mild-mannered Clark Kent and mighty Superman."

Meanwhile, one fan was in stitches with Luka Doncic joking about the hot wings.

"It's a great show... I like the music, I like the performers, I like the story, everything. I don't like that wing."

"Ive never seen this guy before but his awkardness is top tier im here for it 10/10 most awkward guest and im here for it."

Ad

"I don't understand Slovenian language, but me as a Slavic person can guarantee you (like Chuck) that those words doesn't mean "good morning" at all."

Comments on the post

Luka Doncic reveals his 1v1 matchup in potential All-Star game

Earlier this year, after Unrivaled staged a 1-on-1 basketball competition, the chatter picked up around the NBA that the league should also have one during the All-Star break. In February, according to Front Office Sports, the league was discussing the potential event with a $1 million prize.

Ad

Several NBA players, including Kyrie Irving and Anthony Edwards, told Rachel Nichols that they would be interested in participating in the event if the league introduced it.

"I'm open to it,” he told Nichols. "When there’s smoke, there's fire—and I'm that fire in one-on-one."

During his one-on-one on "Hot Ones," Luka Doncic was asked to pick two players who he thought would be his pick for the competition. The Lakers star chose Irving, her former Dallas Mavericks teammate, and San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

Ad

"That's a tough question. So many good players," the Lakers star said. "But I feel like Wemby's gonna be there, because one-on-one, you really can't score on him. It's very tough."

"The second one, [I'll] probably put Kyrie in there. His one-on-one moves are insane. So, between those two." (Starts at 16:01)

Notably, Irving and Wemby gave a highlight of a potential matchup during the All-Star Game, bringing fans to their feet. Irving was able to beat Wembanyama on his way to the basket, but missed the shot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More