  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Luka Doncic
  • “Made Sure We Knew Justin Herbert & Madison Beer Attended”: Lakers Fans Pick Issue With Lack of Luka Doncic Highlights on Team’s Official X

“Made Sure We Knew Justin Herbert & Madison Beer Attended”: Lakers Fans Pick Issue With Lack of Luka Doncic Highlights on Team’s Official X

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 25, 2025 17:42 GMT
Minnesota TImberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Getty
Lakers fans were upset with lack of Luka Doncic highlights on team’s official X [Picture Credit: Getty]

The LA Lakers fans were unhappy with the team's social media admin for not posting Luka Doncic highlights on the social media page. After Doncic's 49-point game in a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, Lakers fans came back to X to watch highlights, but seemingly didn't find enough highlights.

Ad

Reacting to the lack of highlights on the team's official page on X, one of the fans slammed the social media team for shifting focus to celebrities.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"49/11/8 & you don’t see a single Luka highlight on the official Lakers page. they made sure we knew Justin Herbert & Madison Beer attended the game tho.. can’t forget that 😄."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Another fan said that the inaction from the team's social media was disrespectful to Luka Doncic.

"kinda disrespectful lol. 4th most points through 1st 2 games in NBA history & it’s quiet."
Ad

A fan noted that the Lakers' social media also didn't post highlights from the team's season-opener against the Golden State Warriors.

"They haven’t posted highlights from either of the first two games its weird tbh."
Ad

Meanwhile, one fan slammed the team's social media admin for a lack of posts.

"Lakers admin one of the worst in the league."
Ad

One of the fans even demanded that the team cut the social media team's payment.

"idk how much they getting paid but make it less 💀."
Ad

One of the fans was waiting for Lakers legend Magic Johnson to give his input.

"I wonder if Magic Johnson watched the game. I’m waiting for his informative tweet."
Ad

A fan hilariously blamed LeBron James.

"Don’t want to piss Bron off."
Ad

In the first two games of the season, Luka Doncic is averaging 46.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. He has shot 62.0% from the field.

Luka Doncic sends big warning to Timberwolves after Friday's win

Last season was the toughest time of Luka Doncic's basketball career. After being shockingly traded by the Dallas Mavericks, Doncic and the Lakers lost the first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves by 4-1. The Lakers star also had to deal with questions surrounding his fitness.

Ad

After three consecutive losses in last season's playoffs, the Lakers faced Minnesota for the first time in the 2025-26 season, and Doncic avenged the series loss to his satisfaction.

During the post-game press conference, Doncic said that after disappointing last season, he was ready to meet the Timberwolves' challenge every time they meet this season.

"We're gonna meet them two or three more times. It's gonna be a war every time we play them," he said.
Ad

The Timberwolves will host the Lakers later this month at Target Center.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications