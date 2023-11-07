Magic Johnson hilariously stays mum when asked about marijuana policy at his company: "I don't wanna know"

Magic Johnson had a hilarious response when asked about the marijuana policy for his companies. Johnson recently joined the billionaire athletes list and most of his fortune came from his life insurance company and investments in several sports franchises.

The LA Lakers legend appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to discuss a variety of topics. One of the topics Kimmel brought up was the marijuana strain named after him, which is a rare sativa dominant hybrid strain.

"I don't if you're away of this, but there's a cannabis strain named after you. Did you know that?" Kimmel asked.

"I didn't know that and I'm gonna get rich now," Johnson jokingly replied.

Kimmel then asked Johnson if he had a cannabis-use policy in his companies and the five-time NBA champ was mum:

"I don't know and I don't wanna know either (laughs). Whatever you do I don't know, that's on you."

What is Magic Johnson Marijuana Strain?

The Magic Johnson marijuana strain was developed by the cannabis company gLeaf from Virginia. It is 75% Sativa and 25% Indica, and a cross between the Durban Poison and The White strains.

It gives the user "giddy euphoria" that can lift your spirits and make you feel unfocused and even giggly. Here's a brief description of the strain, as per AllBud.com.

"The perfect choice for treating conditions such as chronic fatigue, depression, mood swings, nausea, and migraines or headaches. This bud has as classic sweet woody pine flavor with a light sour citrus exhale. The aroma is earthy and pungent with a woody overtone that turns sour as the nugs are broken apart and burned."

How did Magic Johnson become a billionaire?

According to Forbes, Magic Johnson became a billionaire late last month with an estimated net worth of around $1.2 billion. He joined Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the only athletes to ever become a billionaire. But how did Johnson achieve it?

The three-time NBA MVP has always been business-minded ever since he retired from playing basketball. He invested in several companies and has been successful at everything he does. Most of his current net worth came from his stake in the life insurance company EquiTrust.

Johnson bought a controlling interest in EquiTrust.back in 2015 and the company's total assets increased from $16 billion to $26 billion. The Des Moines, Iowa-based company even has an annual revenue of $2.6 billion.

In addition to EquiTrush, he has invested in movie theaters, fast food franchises and real estate. He's also a sports investor and is a minority of the Washington Commanders, LA Dodgers, Los Angeles FC and the LA Sparks.

