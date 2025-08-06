  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • "Mama Bronny don't play" - NBA fans react to LeBron James adding Savannah James' pilates regimen to his offseason workout

"Mama Bronny don't play" - NBA fans react to LeBron James adding Savannah James' pilates regimen to his offseason workout

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 06, 2025 01:36 GMT
20th Annual Hammer Museum Gala In The Garden - Source: Getty
NBA fans reacted to LeBron James doing pilates session with wife Savannah James [Picture Credit: Getty]

NBA fans reacted to LeBron James doing pilates with his wife, Savannah James. The LA Lakers star's wife posted a video of the couple putting in work in their pilates session.

Ad

The offseasons have been as important for James as the regular season and the Lakers star was seen sweating it out in a pilates session with his wife.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reacting to the post by Overtime on X, featuring Savannah James' IG Story video, a fan hilariously wrote that LeBron James was supposed to be in Canada with Drake this time of the year.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"He supposed to be in Canada this time around..... Savannah got him doing bullshit," the fan wrote.
Ad

A fan hilariously commented that the Lakers star was bored in the pilates session with his wife.

"LeBron looked so confused n bored," the fan wrote.

A fan was impressed with how James seamlessly promoted Pilates.

"LeBron just told us to start doing Pilates without telling us man that's why he's the goat."

Another fan commented that Pilates would add another few years to LeBron James' career.

Ad
"He about to play another 3 years," the fan commented.

A fan was impressed with Savannah's flawless exercise.

"Mama Bronny don't play," the fan wrote.

A fan came up with another name for the NBA superstar:

"LePosture."
Comments on the post
Comments on the post

LeBron James has been putting in work this offseason. Last week, he posted pictures of training inside the LA Clippers' old facility. Apart from going through an intense workout in the gym, James also worked on his game with skill coach Chris Johnson.

Ad
"Say whatever you want but you damn sure won't be able to say I didn't put in the WORK!! 👑 ," he wrote in the caption. "We'll see what happens when I no longer exist. Man F this Shhhhhh."
Ad

LeBron James congratulated teammate Luka Doncic after new deal

On Saturday, Luka Doncic signed a three-year, $165 million deal extension with the LA Lakers. Several Lakers players were present when Doncic officially signed the deal, including coach JJ Redick and GM Rob Pelinka.

After Doncic signed the deal, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that LeBron James made a FaceTime call to Doncic and congratulated him on the extension. Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart, Deandre Ayton and other Lakers players were also present to support Doncic.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications