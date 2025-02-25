Marcus Jordan Arrest Update: Michael Jordan's son's charge changed to ketamine possession

Marcus Jordan, son of ex-NBA superstar Michael Jordan, was arrested on Feb. 4 in Florida, where he tested positive for cocaine. However, Florida's Department of Law Enforcement found that Jordan had been driving his blue Lamborghini with ketamine, according to a TMZ report on Monday.

Per TMZ, cocaine and ketamine have the same color and texture, which means ketamine can often give off a positive reading for cocaine.

The 34-year-old's charges have now been updated to ketamine possession, DUI combined with property damage and resisting arrest. After his arrest, Jordan pleaded not guilty in the case.

TMZ points out that the updated charge against the son of the former Chicago Bulls star could work in his favor as cocaine is a more serious Schedule II drug in Florida. Ketamine, on the other hand, is a Schedule III in the state.

Since his arrest, Jordan has not fully addressed the events that have transpired. However, he posted on Feb. 6 on his Instagram account, thanking those who reached out to him when he was arrested. Additionally, Jordan made it clear that he won't entertain comments about what he went through and his personal life.

“I appreciate everyone reaching out. I’m focusing on @trophytoomstore right now and won’t be making any comments on recent media stories and my personal life,” Jordan posted.

“I sincerely appreciate your concerns & thank you for your kind understanding.”

Jordan addressed his arrest on social media.

Body cam footage shows Marcus Jordan used Michael Jordan's name during his arrest

Earlier this month, body cam footage of Marcus Jordan's arrest went viral. In the video, it was seen that the former player for the University of Central Florida got his car stuck on railroad tracks. According to authorities, Jordan's car was stuck before a passenger train was scheduled to pass.

According to a report, the tires on his Lamborghini were buried in the dirt. Following that, the authorities learned that Jordan had just fled a traffic stop. He was then asked to step out of his vehicle after officers smelled alcohol in his car. Additionally, his speech was slurred.

As he stood outside of his vehicle, he stated his name and mentioned the six-time NBA champion to the officers.

“I’m Marcus Jordan, I’m Michael Jordan’s son. I’m not doing anything wrong.” Jordan said. “I’m just trying to get home. And I made a wrong turn, okay? And clearly, we would just like to get our car off of the f***ing train tracks.”

One of the officials talked to him about not getting back into the car. However, Jordan claimed that he wasn't inebriated and was capable of continuing to drive.

