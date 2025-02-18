Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan drops 3-word tribute on 6x NBA champ's 62nd birthday

NBA legend Michael Jordan turned 62 on Monday, Feb, 17. The Chicago Bulls legend received a special birthday tribute from his son Marcus Jordan, who made a heartfelt post on his social media, featuring an old picture of Jordan.

Ad

Marcus reposted a post by his custom Jordans sneaker company "The Trophy Room Store" on his Instagram story.

"Happy Bday Dad 🥳," he wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

[Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Michael Jordan was born in 1963 in Brooklyn to Deloris and James R. Jordan. After six titles, six Finals MVPs and numerous prestigious awards, he remains one of the greatest athletes of all time. He is widely considered the basketball GOAT by fans.

Ad

Trending

Jordan had three children with his former wife Juanita Vanoy; two sons, Jeffery and Marcus and a daughter, Jasmine. He is currently married to Yvette Prieto and has two children with her.

Michael Jordan's son Marcus name drops father name to avoid arrest

Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, has been in the news for quite some time now. Since he had started dating Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen. Marcus has faced a series of dating rumors and recently made headlines for the wrong reasons.

Ad

On Feb. 3, Marcus Jordan was arrested in Maitland, Florida, for running his car into the railway tracks. The charges against the son of the NBA legend included resisting arrest, DUI and cocaine possession.

However, after the arrest, a clip of Marcus speaking with the police went viral. The video showed Marcus' car on the railway tracks while he told the officials to let him go. The video went viral because Marcus was heard trying to name-drop his father, Michale Jordan, to avoid the arrest.

Ad

"I am Marcus Jordan. I am Michael Jordan's son," he is heard saying in the video. "I am not doing anything wrong. I am just trying to get home, and I made a wrong turn.

"And clearly, we would like to get our car out of the f***ing train tracks, which we were not trying to be on."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was later revealed that while Marcus was being taken to jail, he kept singing.

Jordan was taken to Orange County after his arrest and kept in jail for a few hours before he was bailed out by an unknown person. His bail money was set at $4000.

Cocaine possession is not the first time that such allegations have been made against Marcus Jordan. In August last year, he was pictured snorting a white substance in Italy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback